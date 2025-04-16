KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has described the passing of renowned lyricist from the golden era of Malay songs in Singapore, Yusnor Ef, as a great loss to the local and wider Nusantara music scene.

Nusantara generally refers to Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei.

Fahmi said Yusnor, whose real name was Mohamed Noor Mohamed Yusofe, was a gem of the Malay music industry whose works left a lasting impact and will continue to be remembered for generations.

“Yusnor was not merely an artiste, but also a guardian of our cultural and linguistic heritage,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He also extended his condolences to Yusnor’s family and prayed that Allah may forgive his sins and place him among the righteous.

Media reports stated that Yusnor passed away at 2 am today at Sengkang Hospital in Singapore. He was 87.