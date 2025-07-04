Zabariah assumes duties as Court of Appeal president

PUTRAJAYA: Federal Court Judge Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof will assume the powers and responsibilities of the Court of Appeal president following Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim’s retirement yesterday.

In a letter dated yesterday, Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, who is assuming the powers and duties of the Chief Justice, said Zabariah’s appointment, effective yesterday, is made under Section 9 (3) (a) of the Court of Judicature Act 1964.

According to the letter, she is to exercise the powers and duties of the Court of Appeal president until the position is permanently filled.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli, Federal Court Chief Registrar Datuk Zamri Bakar and Court of Appeal Registrar Jumirah Marjuki.

Zabariah was appointed as a Judicial Commissioner and later served at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on January 5, 2009.

She was confirmed as a High Court judge on Aug 9, 2010, and on Jan 2, 2013, was assigned to the Seremban High Court. In 2016, she returned to serve as a High Court judge at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Zabariah was appointed as a Court of Appeal Judge on March 21, 2016, and as a Federal Court judge on Dec 5, 2019. She turned 66 last April 10, but was given a six-month extension.

In March, Zabariah was appointed as a member of the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC).

The President of the Court of Appeal of Malaysia is the second-highest position in the Malaysian judiciary after the Chief Justice.