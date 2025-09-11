Zara Qairina inquest day six begins with site visit to dormitory

PAPAR: The sixth day of the inquest into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir commenced with a site inspection of the Rabiatul Adawiyah Block girls’ dormitory at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha, the scene of the incident.

The presiding Coroner, Sessions Court Judge, Amir Shah Amir Hassan, arrived at 9.15 am, accompanied by several relevant parties.

The inquest’s conducting officers, led by deputy public prosecutor II Datuk Badius Zaman Ahmad, had arrived at the school at 8.29 am.

A Forensic Police team and Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Sabah personnel were also seen entering the school grounds before proceeding to the dormitory.

The session is expected to take between two and three hours, after which the inquest will resume at the Coroner’s Court here at 2 pm.

Approximately twenty members of the media were present outside the school grounds as early as 7 am. However, they were not permitted access to the school grounds.

Zara Qairina, 13, died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she had been admitted a day earlier after being found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel in Papar at 4 am.

The AGC ordered her remains exhumed for a post-mortem on Aug 8, before announcing a formal inquest into her death on Aug 13. – Bernama