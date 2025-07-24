Zayn Rayyan’s mother clarifies WhatsApp message in court

PETALING JAYA: The mother of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin clarified in court that a WhatsApp message containing the phrase “lantaklah nak hidup ke nak mati” was meant for herself, not her six-year-old son. Ismanira Abdul Manaf, 30, explained that the message was sent to her husband, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, during a moment of distress while searching for their missing child at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, on Dec 5, 2023.

“The message was not aimed at my son. I was frantic and desperate for my husband’s help at that time,“ she said during the defence trial. The court heard that the message was retrieved from her iPhone during the investigation into Zayn Rayyan’s death.

A close friend of Ismanira, Umi Syafiqah Rohizal, testified that she had never seen the couple neglect their children. “She was always careful with them, holding their hands when walking around the apartment,“ Umi said.

The couple was initially charged with neglecting their autistic son under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. However, the husband was acquitted, while Ismanira was ordered to enter her defence. The trial continues on Aug 4. - Bernama