$!2025 BMW M5: Most powerful, advanced and heaviest M5 yet

The 2025 BMW M5 is set to be the most powerful iteration of the iconic badge, boasting impressive performance capabilities and cutting-edge technology. However, it also holds the distinction of being the heaviest M5 to date, primarily due to its new hybrid powertrain.

Powertrain and Performance

Engine and Electric Motor:

Engine: Twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8

Electric Motor: Integrated into the eight-speed transmission

Total System Output: 717hp and 1,000Nm of torque

Engine Output: 577hp

Motor Output: 194hp

Battery: 14.8 kWh hybrid battery

Performance:

0-100km/h: 3.4 seconds

Top Speed: 250km/h (305km/h with M Driver’s Package)

Electric-Only Range: 40km

Driving Modes and Dynamics

Drive Modes:

Comfort: Optimises for efficiency and smoothness, with the petrol engine shutting off more often.

Sport and Sport Plus: Keep the engine running for a more dynamic experience.

Dynamic and Dynamic Plus: Full power and enhanced cooling for track duty, allows xDrive all-wheel-drive system to switch to rear-wheel drive.

Handling and Braking:

Differential Lock: Electronically controlled, improves cornering by sending power to the needed wheel.

Active Rear Steering: Enhances handling by turning the rear wheels up to 1.5 degrees.

Brakes: Six-piston callipers on 16.1-inch discs at the front, single-piston floating callipers on 15.7-inch discs at the rear. Optional M Carbon ceramic brakes with 16.5-inch front discs, reducing weight by 24kg.