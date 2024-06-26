$!2025 BMW M5: Most powerful, advanced and heaviest M5 yet

The 2025 BMW M5 is set to be the most powerful iteration of the iconic badge, boasting impressive performance capabilities and cutting-edge technology. However, it also holds the distinction of being the heaviest M5 to date, primarily due to its new hybrid powertrain.
Powertrain and Performance
Engine and Electric Motor:
Engine: Twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8
Electric Motor: Integrated into the eight-speed transmission
Total System Output: 717hp and 1,000Nm of torque
Engine Output: 577hp
Motor Output: 194hp
Battery: 14.8 kWh hybrid battery
Performance:
0-100km/h: 3.4 seconds
Top Speed: 250km/h (305km/h with M Driver’s Package)
Electric-Only Range: 40km
Driving Modes and Dynamics
Drive Modes:
Comfort: Optimises for efficiency and smoothness, with the petrol engine shutting off more often.
Sport and Sport Plus: Keep the engine running for a more dynamic experience.
Dynamic and Dynamic Plus: Full power and enhanced cooling for track duty, allows xDrive all-wheel-drive system to switch to rear-wheel drive.
Handling and Braking:
Differential Lock: Electronically controlled, improves cornering by sending power to the needed wheel.
Active Rear Steering: Enhances handling by turning the rear wheels up to 1.5 degrees.
Brakes: Six-piston callipers on 16.1-inch discs at the front, single-piston floating callipers on 15.7-inch discs at the rear. Optional M Carbon ceramic brakes with 16.5-inch front discs, reducing weight by 24kg.
Suspension:
Rear Axle: Model-specific five-link setup with strengthened components.
Front Axle: Double-wishbone design with M5-specific hubs.
Bracing: Extra strut tower, underfloor bracing, and stronger mounts for enhanced rigidity.
Adaptive M Suspension: Standard, with electronically controlled dampers for fine-tuning.
Design and Technology
Exterior:
Dimensions: 3.0 inches wider at the front, 1.9 inches wider at the rear.
Design: Redesigned sides, aggressive front fascia with vents, quad exhaust tips, and a subtle lip spoiler.
Wheels: 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.
Colours: Nine standard colours at launch, with numerous BMW Individual shades available.
Interior and Technology:
Operating System: BMW’s 8.5 operating system with M-specific displays.
HUD: Standard heads-up display.
Entertainment: Video streaming and AirConsole games.
Customisation: Individual settings for suspension, brakes, steering, transmission, and the xDrive system.
Pricing and Availability
Weight: 2,444kg
Starting Price: $120,675 (RM568,368)