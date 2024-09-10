2025 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II unveils subtle yet elegant updates

THE 2025 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II has arrived with a refreshed design, though casual observers may not immediately notice the changes. Maintaining the sleek, luxurious silhouette first introduced in 2020, the new Ghost features modest yet meaningful updates to its exterior and interior, elevating the driving experience without departing from its iconic charm.

At first glance, the Ghost’s distinctive shape remains intact, but Rolls-Royce designers have made careful adjustments. The front fascia now sports cleaner lines, creating space for a slightly larger grille, while the new headlights—slimmer and more refined—are enhanced by updated LED elements. At the rear, the taillights now feature vertical bars, inspired by the brand’s electric Spectre model, lending a modern touch to the classic sedan. The 22-inch wheels now come in fresh nine-spoke designs, offering even more options for personalisation.

Customisation is at the heart of the 2025 Ghost, with Rolls-Royce continuing to offer its Bespoke service, which provides access to over 44,000 colour options. A striking new shade called Mustique Blue has been added to the palette, ensuring no two Ghosts are ever quite the same.

Inside, the Ghost remains a sanctuary of luxury. The signature glass panel, stretching from pillar to pillar, incorporates a central infotainment screen and customisable digital gauges—an exciting new feature. Buyers can now choose a unique gauge color that is specifically programmed into their vehicle, ensuring an exclusive touch.

The technology inside the Ghost also sees improvements. The Spirit software suite powers the infotainment system, while the Whispers app enables remote access to features like door locks, navigation, and vehicle tracking. For rear passengers, entertainment has been upgraded, with each rear screen able to stream content from two devices simultaneously. The immersive sound experience has also been enhanced with an 18-speaker, 1,400-watt stereo system.

Adding to the opulence is the introduction of new materials, including a sophisticated Grey Stained Ash wood trim. Buyers seeking something truly unique can opt for Duality Twill, a special bamboo fabric that takes over 20 hours to produce, requiring 11 miles of thread to create its intricate pattern.

Under the hood, the 2025 Ghost retains its twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine, delivering an impressive 563hp through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The smooth, controlled ride is ensured by Rolls-Royce’s signature Planar suspension system, unchanged from previous models.

With these updates, Rolls-Royce has managed to subtly enhance the Ghost’s timeless elegance while incorporating cutting-edge technology and customisation options, making the 2025 Ghost Series II an enticing option for those seeking the pinnacle of automotive luxury.