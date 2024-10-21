IN HONOUR of the 60th anniversary of its legendary collaboration with the James Bond film franchise, Aston Martin has introduced the DB12 Goldfinger Edition. This special edition is crafted by the luxury marque’s bespoke personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin, paying tribute to one of the most iconic car-film partnerships in cinematic history.

The relationship between Aston Martin and James Bond began with the 1964 release of Goldfinger, when the Aston Martin DB5 debuted on the silver screen. Since then, the DB5 has become one of the most recognisable cars in the world and a defining symbol of both Aston Martin and the 007 series. The new DB12 Goldfinger Edition carries on that legacy, offering a modern Bond-inspired driving experience.

Exclusive DB12 Goldfinger Edition Unveiled

Aston Martin will release just 60 DB12 Goldfinger Editions worldwide to mark this historic milestone. Presented in the iconic Silver Birch paint colour—reminiscent of the DB5 from Goldfinger—the DB12 Goldfinger Edition boasts 21-inch multi-spoke wheels with a unique silver and diamond treatment finish, black brake callipers, and bespoke gold side strakes. The car is further adorned with a distinct silver Aston Martin logo with black enamel and a bright chrome ‘Q’ fender badge, signifying its special heritage.

Inside, the cabin reflects James Bond’s classic style, with leather Sports Plus seats finished in a fluted DB5 pattern and a Prince of Wales check perforation—a nod to Bond’s famous suit. This distinctive design extends to the door inserts, headliner, and treadplate. The interior features 18k gold-plated accents, including the drive mode rotary dial and gear selector, inspired by Bond’s golden tracking device from the film. Gold metal fibres are also woven into the carbon fibre trim, creating an ultra-luxurious aesthetic.

A subtle detail for Bond enthusiasts is the embroidered ‘eight of hearts’ on the driver’s sun visor, referencing the playing card featured in Goldfinger’s famous Miami pool scene.

Exclusive Gifts for DB12 Goldfinger Edition Owners

Each DB12 Goldfinger Edition comes with an array of exclusive gifts, presented in a Globe-Trotter attaché case that mirrors the car’s Silver Birch body and Prince of Wales check interior. Included in this unique package is a custom car cover, luxury key presentation box, a Silver Birch Speedform model, and a 35mm film reel from Goldfinger’s iconic Furka Pass scene. Additionally, owners will receive a limited-edition Aston Martin magazine and a magnum of 2007 vintage Champagne Bollinger, individually numbered and accompanied by four exclusive 007 glasses.

Q by Aston Martin: The Ultimate Customisation Service

The DB12 Goldfinger Edition was developed by Q by Aston Martin, the brand’s personalisation service, which offers customers the ability to create truly one-of-a-kind vehicles. From intricate details to entirely bespoke components, Q by Aston Martin allows for an extraordinary level of customisation, much like ‘Q Branch’ in the Bond films.

Marco Mattiacci, Aston Martin’s Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, said, “It is an incredible occasion to recognise six decades of partnership with the James Bond franchise and to pay homage to the very first—and perhaps most famous—Aston Martin Bond car. Incorporating subtle but impactful touches, the DB12 Goldfinger Edition is a unique offering that will be adored by Bond fans worldwide.”

The DB12: The Ultimate Super Tourer

As the first model in Aston Martin’s new generation of sports cars, the DB12 sets a new benchmark for performance and luxury. Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 Twin-Turbo engine producing 680PS and 800Nm of torque, the DB12 offers a thrilling driving experience. Its advanced suspension system ensures a balance of power and refinement.

The DB12 also features Aston Martin’s new in-house infotainment system, blending touchscreen controls with physical switches for an intuitive user experience. A Bowers & Wilkins audio system comes as standard in the Goldfinger Edition, providing a soundtrack worthy of Bond himself.

First deliveries of the Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition are set for Q2 2025.