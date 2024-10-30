$!BMW Blends Art, Tech, and Community with BAYC-Themed 2 Series Gran Coupé

THE new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé made a stunning debut in an exclusive, technology-forward setting at ApeFest 2024 in Lisbon, where BMW showcased its latest model alongside an innovative in-car gaming experience. Held annually by the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), ApeFest is a prominent gathering for holders of the BAYC NFT collection by Yuga Labs, renowned for its 10,000 unique digital ape characters. The event draws a Web3-savvy audience passionate about digital innovation, a fitting match for BMW’s forward-looking brand.

BMW brought an interactive edge to this year’s ApeFest by introducing a customised, BAYC-inspired BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé designed through an art contest. Rida, a 3D artist from Dubai, created the winning design, known as the “ApeCar.” This one-off model features a sleek exterior with golden accents and a mosaic of ape silhouettes symbolising community spirit. BMW also enhanced the vehicle with exclusive BMW M Performance Parts to accentuate its sporty appeal. BAYC members had the opportunity to register their interest in purchasing this exclusive model, which BMW will customize according to the buyer’s market and equip with unique digital features.