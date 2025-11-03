BMW introduces digital nervous system for next-gen vehicles

THE BMW Group has become the first automotive manufacturer to launch an entirely new digital nervous system, designed for all drivetrain variants and vehicle segments. This cutting-edge system, significantly more intelligent, powerful, and efficient than its predecessors, will debut in the Neue Klasse models.

At the core of this innovation are four high-performance computers, known as “Superbrains,” which consolidate computing power for key vehicle functions, including infotainment, automated driving, driving dynamics, and essential operations such as vehicle access, climate control, and comfort. Compared to the current generation of BMW vehicles, these Superbrains deliver over 20 times the computing power. Additionally, they are built to support future software updates, incorporating artificial intelligence to enhance the customer experience.

BMW’s Board Member for Development, Frank Weber, emphasized the company’s commitment to technological openness. He stated that beginning with the first model of the Neue Klasse, the advanced technologies will be integrated across BMW’s entire future model lineup, spanning all segments and drivetrains. He explained that the newly developed electronic architecture, comprising powerful Superbrains and interconnected software platforms, allows BMW to separate vehicle and software development processes. This approach ensures that all upcoming BMW models remain digitally up-to-date through over-the-air updates, even beyond their initial release.

A key component of the digital nervous system is the simplified wiring harness, based on a zonal architecture that reduces wiring length by 600 meters and cuts weight by 30% compared to the previous generation. The system is divided into four zones–front end, center, rear, and roof—with the Superbrains linked to zonal controllers via high-speed data connections. These controllers manage data flow within each section, enabling shorter, thinner, and lighter wiring.

Supporting this advanced architecture are “Smart eFuses,” digital fuses that replace up to 150 traditional fuses. These eFuses intelligently distribute power, allowing selective activation of vehicle components based on operational needs such as driving, parking, charging, and updating. This optimization contributes to a 20% improvement in energy efficiency.

The introduction of this electronic system forms the foundation for BMW’s next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs). The first fully electric model from the Neue Klasse will enter production later this year at BMW’s Debrecen plant in Hungary.

BMW’s advanced software architecture complements this new electronic framework, ensuring that digital functions within SDVs are continuously developed on stable platforms rather than being redeveloped with each vehicle generation. The software runs on the Superbrains, while a “Shared Service Layer” acts as middleware, providing state-of-the-art cybersecurity and seamless over-the-air updates. This structure also enables AI-driven customer features through intelligent networking of cross-domain data sources.

Christoph Grote, Senior Vice President of BMW Group Electronics and Software, highlighted that the Neue Klasse marks the beginning of a new approach to software development, where continuous updates replace the need to rebuild systems from scratch. He noted that BMW’s global development teams now generate 130 times more software than a decade ago, positioning the company at the forefront of the industry. With this advanced architecture, software engineers can focus more on product innovation than ever before.

For the Neue Klasse, BMW’s development teams are working on over 1,000 software modules, handling more than 20 gigabytes of software and 500 million lines of code, which will be integrated into the Superbrains and electronic architecture. To achieve this, the BMW Group has strengthened its global developer network, implementing innovative tools and methods.

At the heart of BMW’s vehicle software development is “CodeCraft,” an integrated development environment tailored to enhance speed and quality. Running in the cloud on up to 75,000 virtual CPUs, CodeCraft supports over 10,000 software developers and processes up to 200,000 software builds per day at peak times. This represents a 130-fold increase in productivity compared to a decade ago.

With these advancements, BMW is setting a new benchmark for digital vehicle architecture, ensuring that its next-generation models remain technologically superior and continuously evolving to meet future demands.