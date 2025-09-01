BMW unveils next-gen iDrive and operating system X

AT CES 2025 in Las Vegas, BMW Group introduced its groundbreaking Panoramic iDrive, setting a new benchmark in vehicle technology and user experience. This close-to-production innovation, powered by the all-new BMW Operating System X, combines cutting-edge design, intuitive operation, and unparalleled personalisation. Scheduled to debut in all new BMW models in late 2025, this evolution marks a quarter-century of BMW’s leadership in automotive infotainment systems.

The Next Step in Driver-Focused Innovation

BMW Panoramic iDrive integrates four key elements to redefine driver interaction:

BMW Panoramic Vision: This advanced Head-Up Display spans from A-pillar to A-pillar, projecting critical information onto a black-printed section of the windshield. Essential driving details are shown in the driver’s direct line of sight, with customisable content extending across the screen for all passengers to view.

3D Head-Up Display: Positioned above the Panoramic Vision, this optional display incorporates integrated navigation and automated driving data directly in the driver’s field of vision. Together, the two displays provide a seamless, layered information experience.

Central Display with Matrix Backlight Technology: A free-cut, touch-enabled screen located close to the steering wheel ensures ergonomic access. Drivers can personalise up to six widgets, swiping them into the Panoramic Vision display for optimal interaction.

Multifunction Steering Wheel: Adopting BMW’s “shy-tech” approach, the steering wheel features illuminated, haptic-feedback buttons that only activate relevant functions. This design keeps essential controls within easy reach without diverting the driver’s attention from the road.

Revolutionary Software: BMW Operating System X

The Panoramic iDrive is powered by BMW Operating System X, a next-generation software platform based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP). This software enhances update capabilities, ensuring vehicles remain at the forefront of innovation for years to come.

The system integrates physical and digital interfaces, allowing seamless transitions between touch, voice, and physical controls. For instance, incoming calls trigger coordinated responses: a graphic appears on the Panoramic Vision, while an illuminated button on the steering wheel offers the option to accept or decline with a simple press or swipe.

Personalisation reaches new heights with the ability to customise display content, ambient lighting, and even driving modes. My Mode “Personal” enables drivers to tailor response and steering characteristics, while users can upload their own images as display backgrounds.

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant Gets Smarter

Building on its already robust capabilities, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant incorporates Large Language Models (LLM) for natural language navigation commands, such as “Take me to a charging station near a grocery store.” This enhanced intelligence, available for demonstration at CES, allows for proactive suggestions based on user behavior, adapting over time to individual preferences.

Enhanced Design and Emotional Connection

The Panoramic iDrive isn’t just about functionality—it creates a unique emotional bond between driver and vehicle. New features like the HypersonX sound system, developed by BMW’s Sound Design Studio, offer 43 dynamic sound signals that adapt to driving situations. Whether in Personal Mode or Sport Mode, the sound design enhances the overall driving experience.

Looking Ahead

The Panoramic iDrive represents a holistic blend of advanced technology, intuitive design, and personalisation, positioning BMW as a leader in the era of software-defined vehicles. From enhanced navigation visuals to sophisticated soundscapes, every aspect of the system is designed to make driving safer, more enjoyable, and deeply personal.

Starting with Neue Klasse models at the end of 2025, BMW’s Panoramic iDrive will transform the way drivers interact with their vehicles, ensuring the brand remains at the forefront of automotive innovation.