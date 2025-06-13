Concerns mount over tampering of speed limiters in heavy vehicles

SAFETY concerns surrounding heavy vehicles have resurfaced as industry insiders warn that speed limiters, though mandated in new commercial buses and lorries, can be bypassed by trained technicians. This vulnerability has prompted calls for a more comprehensive approach to vehicle safety.

According to NST, a technician from a local bus manufacturing firm stated that modern speed limiters are embedded within the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) of heavy vehicles and rely on sensor inputs to regulate speed. However, the technician revealed that former service centre mechanics may still possess the software required to alter or deactivate the system and could offer such services discreetly through private workshops.

Given this loophole, the technician stressed the critical role of global positioning systems (GPS). As a standard feature in newly registered vehicles under the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), GPS units are typically integrated with the speed limiter system. Unlike limiters, GPS-linked systems can accurately log and monitor a vehicle’s speed and alert operators of any infractions, making tampering more detectable.

Industry figures have also drawn attention to the broader technological framework within heavy vehicles. Thayalan Subramaniam, General Manager of MAN Truck and Bus Malaysia, noted that their vehicles’ speed limiters are also embedded in the ECU and set in accordance with regulatory guidelines — 89km/h for lorries and 100km/h for buses. He assured that MAN uses advanced diagnostic tools with updated security patches to prevent unauthorised system modifications. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that tampering can only be detected during a formal vehicle inspection at authorised workshops.

The issue gained urgency following a recent tragic bus crash in Gerik, which resulted in the deaths of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris students. In response, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that a new policy mandating the use of speed limiters for heavy vehicles is currently being drafted. The policy is under review to ensure its robustness against exploitation or manipulation.

Industry insiders have further emphasised the need to prioritise other safety systems, such as tyre pressure monitoring and retarder brakes, especially in older vehicle models that remain operational without these features. The technician added that many drivers lack familiarity with modern safety technologies and must be properly trained. Although Apad requires each operator to send one representative for safety training under its Industry Code of Practice, there are concerns that this knowledge may not be disseminated throughout the company workforce.

Commenting on the Gerik accident, the technician observed that the vehicle involved was an outdated mid-range sightseeing bus not designed for regular long-distance travel. It likely lacked essential modern safety mechanisms. He pointed to stricter standards in high-risk areas such as Genting Highlands, where buses without retarder brakes are no longer allowed to operate due to the dangers of downhill travel.

Thayalan echoed these safety concerns, recommending that all new heavy vehicles be equipped with an anti-lock braking system (ABS), an electronic stability programme (ESP), and a retarder braking system. He highlighted that ESP, in particular, plays a crucial role in preventing vehicle rollovers.

He further advocated for mandatory rollover testing for vehicle bodies during the approval process to ensure compliance with United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) safety standards. At MAN, advanced driver assistance systems are now a standard feature across its commercial vehicles, providing enhanced safety at a relatively low cost when installed in new models.

However, Thayalan cautioned that retrofitting such systems in older buses remains a complex and often unreliable process due to challenges associated with aftermarket components, including installation and calibration issues.

The growing focus on technological integrity and operator accountability underscores the urgent need for holistic reforms in the heavy vehicle sector to enhance road safety and prevent further tragedies.