Formula 1 partners with Mattel for Hot Wheels F1-themed collection launch

FORMULA 1 has teamed up with Mattel, Inc. to launch a global licensing partnership, bringing F1-themed Hot Wheels products to fans around the world. This collaboration will start with the release of a special limited edition F1 car in 2024, with the full Hot Wheels range of F1-themed cars and products scheduled to be available in 2025. The collection will cater to both younger fans and dedicated adult collectors.

The limited edition die-cast car, now available on Mattel Creations, features a unique Hot Wheels racing livery that includes the iconic ’68’ number on the nose, interchangeable tyres, and a detailed full-metal body chassis.

In 2025, Hot Wheels will also have a presence at Formula 1 Grands Prix, with special fan activations and retail opportunities aimed at celebrating the partnership. This initiative will allow families to engage with the Hot Wheels brand while enjoying the thrill of Formula 1 at select races.

With Hot Wheels being one of the most popular toy brands globally, selling over eight billion cars in its history, this partnership marks a significant collaboration between two iconic brands.