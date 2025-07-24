Great Wall Motor’s first supercar to have a 4.0L V8 plug-in hybrid?

GREAT WALL MOTOR (GWM) has officially revealed a glimpse of its first-ever supercar, marking a bold entry into the high-performance automotive segment. Unveiled by Chairman Wei Jianjun on the company’s 35th anniversary, the yet-to-be-named model is set to feature a self-developed 4.0-litre V8 engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system, positioning it as a formidable contender against BYD’s all-electric Yangwang U9.

The teaser image, shared on Wei Jianjun’s official Weibo account, showcases the prototype cloaked in a black film, with the GWM chairman and company executives gathered around it. Though heavily covered, the car’s long proportions, sloped bonnet, and muscular rear haunches suggest a mid- or rear-mounted engine layout. Prominent air intakes situated in front of the rear fenders reinforce expectations of a performance-focused design. The only difference between the U9 and this is that this does not feature the huge swan neck spoiler.

The supercar has been in development for several years, with reports tracing its origins back to 2021. GWM formally committed to the project in January 2025, during its general meeting, which also marked the initiation of a new luxury division internally codenamed “BG”. That same month, the company filed a new trademark, “自信汽车” (Zixin Qiche or “Confidence Auto”), with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), signalling a new direction under a premium sub-brand.

Further confirmation of the project came in April 2025, when GWM’s Chief Technology Officer, Wu Huixiao, disclosed that the company had been consistently developing the supercar for five years. She noted that a significant portion of that time was devoted to balancing engineering ambition with cost control, an indication of the company’s strategic planning to ensure feasibility without compromising on performance or innovation.

The powertrain at the heart of this supercar is GWM’s proprietary 4.0-litre V8 engine. While detailed performance specifications remain undisclosed, the V8 will be paired with an electric component as part of a plug-in hybrid setup, offering both high output and extended efficiency, in line with the latest trends in hybrid supercar engineering.

Though GWM has yet to release full details, the vehicle is expected to enter the Chinese domestic market at a price exceeding one million yuan. This places it directly in competition with the BYD Yangwang U9, which has garnered attention for its quad-motor setup delivering 1,287hp and 1,680Nm of torque.