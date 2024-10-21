Harman Kardon launches Enchant Series soundbars and Flow Car audio systems with premium features

HARMAN KARDON has introduced its new Enchant series, which includes the Enchant 1100 and 900 soundbars, the Enchant Speaker, and the Enchant Subwoofer. Designed to provide a cinematic audio experience at home, these products feature MultiBeam and Dolby Atmos technologies. The Enchant 1100 soundbar, with 11 drivers and DTS support, and the Enchant 900 soundbar, with 9 drivers, deliver room-filling, immersive sound. Both models utilise Harman’s PureVoice technology for crystal-clear dialogue.

The Enchant Speaker and Subwoofer can be wirelessly connected to these soundbars to enhance the surround sound experience. The Enchant Speaker features Dolby Atmos and automatic sound calibration, while the Enchant Subwoofer adds deep bass performance.

Sustainability is a focus in the design, with components made from recycled materials. The series is Energy Star-certified, and connectivity options include AirPlay, Chromecast Built-in™, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Bluetooth, and the Harman Kardon One App for customization and multi-room use. Pricing and availability:

Enchant 1100: MYR 4,899 (September 2024)

Enchant Speaker: MYR 1,599 (September 2024)

Onyx Studio 9: MYR 1,299 (November 2024)

Enchant 900: MYR 3,499 (December 2024)

Enchant Sub: MYR 2,499 (December 2024)

Additionally, Harman Kardon has launched its Flow series car audio systems, including the FLOW 600CF, 601CFS, 300S, 75T, 80, and FEEL 700, designed to deliver premium in-car sound. These systems feature advanced technologies like Clari-Fi™ and PurePath for superior audio performance. The Flow 600CF/601CFS component systems offer detailed sound, while the Flow 80 subwoofer enhances low-frequency performance for BMW, Audi, and Porsche models.

Pricing and availability from 17 October 2024:

FLOW 600CF: MYR 4,280

FLOW 601CFS: MYR 3,480

FLOW 300S: MYR 2,180

FLOW 75T: MYR 580

FLOW 80: MYR 1,480

FEEL 700: MYR 2,280