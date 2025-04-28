Jaecoo J5 EV previewed

WE have seen the Jaecoo J5, a compact SUV aimed at the ever-competitive segment populated by the likes of Honda HR-V, Toyota Corolla Cross and the Proton X50. This time, however, at the Auto Shanghai 2025 we are looking at the Jaecoo J5 EV, the fully-electric version capable of up to 470km driving range.

The zero-emissions version gets a slightly different look compared to the regular petrol sibling, especially from the front. The waterfall grille is gone, replaced by a transparent strip connecting the two LED headlights, with “JAECOO” lettering. Lower down at the bumper, there are some perforated body panels and intakes with square pins. Overall, the J5 EV has a cleaner look compared to the J5.

By the side, you don’t get the blacked-out A-pillars like on the bigger J7, but you do however, still get a floating roof effect with the blacked-out D-pillars. There’s also conventional door handles rather than flush pop-out ones, and you get a full-width tail-light strip, a rear spoiler, and a plastic diffuser.

Powering the Jaecoo J5 EV is a single motor up front, making it a front-wheel drive, with 211PS and 288Nm of torque. This enables the J5 EV to do a century sprint in 7.7 seconds. The motor gets its juice from a 60.9kWh battery pack and, as mentioned before, delivers up to 470km range (according to NEDC cycle). Expect a more realistic WLTP figure of around 400km, though.

Inside, the Jaecoo J5 EV features a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a waterfall-style centre console and a 13.2-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen. Below the screen are a row of buttons for the drive mode, hazard lights and central locks.

The J5 EV utilises steering-mounted gear stalks, so this frees up space down the centre console for dual smartphone pads, including a Qi wireless charger, twin cup holders, and an open storage underneath.

Jaecoo labels the J5 as a “pet-friendly” SUV. By this, it means that the J5 gets extended seats for extra comfort and safety for your furry friends, along with a special cabin filter that filters out pet hair, an intelligent climate control system and an antibacterial system that hinders bacteria growth.

The company also says it will offer a range of accessories, such as a feeding device and boarding steps for smaller pets.

The Jaecoo J5 is most likely to be launched in Malaysia before the end of the year with CKD in the pipeline. However, there is no confirmation about the fully-electric J5 EV at the moment. Do you think the J5 EV should also make its way to Malaysia?