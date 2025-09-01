Jetour Malaysia announces expansion plans for 2025

JETOUR MALAYSIA has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for 2025, with plans to establish over 20 service outlets across the nation. This expansion includes more than ten new 4S and 3S facilities set to open during the first quarter of the year, reflecting Jetour’s commitment to becoming a leading player in Malaysia’s SUV market.

The new service network will feature showrooms in key locations across Peninsular and East Malaysia, including Selangor, Penang, Ipoh, Seremban, Melaka, Johor, Sabah, and Sarawak. This widespread coverage will ensure Malaysian customers have convenient access to Jetour’s innovative vehicles and services. To support this rapid growth, Jetour Malaysia has already secured a robust supply of spare parts, underscoring its readiness to provide seamless sales experiences and top-tier after-sales support.

“2025 is a pivotal year for Jetour Malaysia as we embark on this exciting journey,” said Kevin Xu, Vice President of Jetour International. “Our goal is to become Malaysians’ preferred travel companion by offering vehicles that inspire adventure and embody our dedication to quality and innovation. With our expanding network of service outlets and comprehensive support infrastructure, we aim to ensure accessibility and reliability for our customers, fostering a strong and lasting connection with the Malaysian market.”

Exciting Product Launches in 2025

Jetour Malaysia will debut its first SUV, the Jetour Dashing, in the first quarter of 2025. Featuring advanced Vanguard technology, the Dashing aims to redefine the SUV experience for Malaysian drivers. Following its launch, local assembly operations will commence, reinforcing Jetour’s commitment to contributing to the local automotive industry.

Later in the year, the brand will introduce another versatile and spacious SUV, tailored for modern adventurers seeking premium features and generous interior space. These models align with Jetour’s innovative “Travel+” concept, which focuses on creating scenario-based and platform-driven products to cater to global market trends and the evolving needs of SUV enthusiasts.

A Strong Commitment to Malaysia

Since its establishment in 2018, Jetour has distinguished itself as a premium SUV brand with a focus on pioneering hybrid SUV development. Its entry into the Malaysian market underscores the brand’s long-term commitment to driving innovation, fostering growth, and elevating the local automotive landscape.

“Jetour’s entry into Malaysia represents more than just a business expansion; it’s a promise to contribute to the growth and development of the Malaysian automotive industry,” Kevin Xu concluded. “With our growing footprint and innovative product lineup, we are poised to deliver a year of endless adventures for Malaysian drivers in 2025 and beyond.”

Jetour’s strategic network expansion and innovative offerings signal a transformative year ahead, setting the stage for the brand to redefine Malaysia’s SUV market.