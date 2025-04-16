Lotus has unveiled a refreshed model range for its all-electric Eletre hyper-SUV and Emeya hyper-GT, introducing a simplified naming structure and updated trim levels that pay homage to the brand’s rich heritage. The restructured line-up aims to provide greater convenience, clarity, and personalisation for customers as they configure their ideal Lotus electric performance car.
Effective immediately, both the Lotus Eletre and Emeya will be available in either ‘600’ or ‘900’ variants, reflecting the two available power output levels. The move not only aligns with the electrified identity of these models but also revives iconic Lotus trim references such as GT and GT SE, blending historical significance with modern engineering.
According to Lotus, the new naming convention is designed to help customers better identify and choose models based on desired performance and equipment. The 600-series models deliver 612hp of power via dual motors and all-wheel drive, while the 900-series steps up to an electrifying 918hp for peak performance.
The Eletre range now consists of six distinct trim levels: the base Eletre 600, followed by the 600 GT, 600 GT SE, and 600 SPORT SE. Topping the line-up are the high-performance 900 SPORT and the flagship 900 SPORT CARBON, which adds lightweight carbon fibre exterior and interior elements. The Emeya follows a similar structure, although the base Emeya 600 is currently only available in the UK, while European markets begin with the Emeya 600 GT.
Each version offers a well-defined suite of standard equipment and can be further customised through a variety of optional packages, features, and colours. Newly introduced exterior paint choices such as Zenith White and Akoya White complement interior themes like Quartz and Jasper, the latter of which is paired with the new LOTUSWEAR Performance Fabric, designed for enhanced comfort and durability.
The Emeya 600 is powered by a 102 kWh battery pack and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.15 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250 km/h. The Eletre 600, with a slightly larger 112 kWh battery, completes the same sprint in 4.5 seconds and reaches up to 256 km/h. For those craving ultimate speed, the Emeya 900 and Eletre 900 offer breathtaking acceleration times of 2.78 seconds and 2.95 seconds respectively, showcasing Lotus’ continued commitment to high-performance electrification.
Charging capabilities are equally impressive. The Emeya’s 800V battery architecture supports rapid charging, allowing the battery to go from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 14 minutes using a 400kW DC fast charger. The Eletre achieves a similar feat in 20 minutes with a 350kW DC charger, placing both models among the fastest-charging electric vehicles currently on the market.
With WLTP ranges of up to 610 km for the Emeya and 600 km for the Eletre, both vehicles are engineered not only for speed and agility but also for long-distance practicality. Lotus’ proprietary ‘Hyper Charging’ technology ensures these EVs are as capable on extended journeys as they are on winding roads.
Inside, the Eletre and Emeya feature premium cabins with meticulous attention to detail. From soft-close doors and ambient lighting to massaging and ventilated seats, every aspect of the interior is designed to deliver an immersive and luxurious driving experience. The cockpit layout is driver-focused, supported by advanced infotainment systems, large head-up displays, and an intuitive control interface.
The vehicles also boast cutting-edge aerodynamics rooted in Lotus’ signature design philosophy of ‘porosity’—a concept first seen on the Evija hypercar and later adopted by the Emira. This design language emphasises airflow management not just over and around the vehicle, but through it, significantly enhancing both performance and efficiency.
According to Lotus, both the Eletre and Emeya embody the brand’s DNA of delivering uncompromising driving dynamics, precise handling, and a commitment to innovation. These models represent the next evolution of Lotus’ legacy as they continue to redefine electric performance in their respective SUV and GT segments.
The updated Eletre and Emeya models are now available for order, with deliveries expected to begin this summer. In the UK, the Eletre 600 is priced from approximately £84,990 (RM515,000), while in Europe, it starts at around €99,990 (RM520,000). The Emeya 600 GT is priced from about €107,990 (RM565,000) in European markets.
Lotus’ new strategy marks a significant step in aligning its electric product offerings with both brand heritage and modern customer expectations, as the marque prepares to expand its global presence in the high-performance EV space.