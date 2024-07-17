Porsche Panamera sets new record at Nurburgring Nordschleife

THE new Porsche Panamera made a significant impact shortly before its official launch, setting a new record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. With Porsche test driver Lars Kern at the helm, a pre-series version of the high-performance touring saloon completed the legendary course 5.64 seconds faster than its predecessor.

Last Friday, Kern achieved a new best time of 7:24.17 minutes for luxury-class cars with combustion engines and hybrids. This marks yet another milestone for the Panamera series, with Kern previously setting records on the Nordschleife in 2016 and 2020, most recently in the Panamera Turbo S with a time of 7:29.81 minutes.

According to Kern, the transverse dynamic capabilities of a car are particularly important on the Nordschleife. The new Panamera has made significant gains in this area. In technically demanding corner sequences, such as between the ‘Hohe Acht’ and ‘Brünnchen’ sections of the track, it responds with noticeably greater agility.

Enhanced Performance and Agility

The new Panamera’s lap time, over five seconds quicker than the previous model, showcases the consistent advancements made in the four-door sports car. Its electrically supported eight-cylinder combustion engine plays a pivotal role in its impressive performance. However, the improved lap time is not solely due to the powertrain.

Kern explained that the powertrain, aerodynamics, chassis, and new ultra-high-performance tyres from Michelin all contributed to this best time. The new Porsche Active Ride chassis has made a particularly big contribution. The car stays parallel to the road at all times. Its cornering and body stability are on a whole new level. As a driver, this gives a good feeling and further underlines that the development doesn’t just offer maximum day-to-day driving comfort, but also makes a real difference on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. No other Porsche offers such a wide spectrum between comfort and sportiness. The new Panamera combines the positive properties of an exclusive touring saloon with the handling of a sports car.

Technical Enhancements

To ensure driver safety, the Panamera driven by Kern was equipped with a racing seat and the mandatory safety cage, though it otherwise corresponded to the series version. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, with dimensions 275/35 ZR 21 at the front and 325/30 ZR 21 at the rear, were specially developed for the Panamera. The optional Carbon Aerokit further optimised performance by eliminating lift on the front axle. Combined with the Gurney flap on the adaptive 4-way rear spoiler, this configuration generated downforce, enhancing the aerodynamic balance.

The new Panamera’s record-setting performance underscores Porsche’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering, blending luxurious comfort with cutting-edge sports car dynamics.