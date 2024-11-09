$!The Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster is a 1,817hp Six-Speed Manual Beast

THE latest Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, dubbed the F5-M, now boasts a gated six-speed manual transmission, a feature that required notable interior changes and aerodynamic updates. To accommodate the new gearbox, Hennessey modified the centre console, replacing the previous vertical air vents with horizontal ones and redesigning the air conditioning controls.

Additionally, the F5-M includes new jet-fighter-inspired toggle switches for the windows, positioned just behind the billet aluminium shift gate and carbon-fibre shifter.

Externally, the F5-M introduces a striking 55.0-inch dorsal fin, extending from the roof scoop to the rear deck for enhanced aerodynamics. Each F5-M is customisable with a bespoke livery, combining exposed carbon fibre down the car’s spine with exclusive colours selected by the customer. Once a colour is chosen, it’s removed from Hennessey’s configurator, ensuring each vehicle remains unique.

Despite these updates, the F5-M retains its formidable twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre “Fury” V-8 engine, which still delivers 1,817hp. This power propels the car from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 500km/h.