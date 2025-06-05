TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION has entered into a preliminary agreement with Waymo, the autonomous driving technology company originally founded as part of Google’s self-driving car initiative in 2009, to explore a far-reaching collaboration aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of autonomous driving technologies. The initiative signals a major step forward in the integration of advanced mobility systems, as both companies seek to combine their technological strengths.

Joining the partnership is Woven by Toyota, the mobility and software innovation arm of Toyota. Woven will act as a strategic enabler, contributing its expertise in advanced software architecture and digital mobility solutions. Together, the three entities are aligning behind a shared vision of increasing road safety and expanding access to mobility through the advancement of autonomous technologies.

Central to the potential collaboration is the creation of a new autonomous vehicle platform. The companies will also evaluate how Waymo’s state-of-the-art self-driving technology can be integrated with Toyota’s manufacturing and vehicle design expertise to support the next generation of personally owned vehicles (POVs). This would mark a significant evolution for autonomous driving beyond fleet-based ride-hailing services, broadening its reach into the consumer market. While the exact parameters of the partnership are still under discussion, both parties have expressed a strong commitment to furthering the development of safe and scalable driver-assistance technologies.

Toyota brings to the collaboration decades of research and a longstanding commitment to achieving a zero-traffic-accident future. The company’s safety strategy is built on a holistic three-pillar approach that encompasses people, vehicles, and traffic infrastructure. A major product of this philosophy is Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), an advanced suite of active safety systems already widely deployed across Toyota’s global model range. The collaboration with Waymo is expected to enhance this vision by accelerating the implementation of more sophisticated driver assistance systems for private vehicle owners.

Waymo, widely recognised as a pioneer and leader in autonomous vehicle technology, currently operates its commercial ride-hailing service—Waymo One—in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin. The company reports handling over a quarter of a million rides per week and boasts a safety record that includes 81% fewer injury-related crashes compared to human-driven benchmarks. Its autonomous driving system has logged tens of millions of miles, generating one of the most robust datasets in the industry. Waymo continues to scale its driver technology with the goal of deploying it across various types of vehicles and mobility platforms globally.

Hiroki Nakajima, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board at Toyota Motor Corporation, underscored the significance of the collaboration, noting that Toyota remains dedicated to achieving a society free from traffic fatalities. Nakajima stated that the shared goals between Toyota and Waymo—especially in the field of automated safety technologies—form a powerful foundation for this joint effort, which could bring real-world benefits to a wider population around the globe.

Echoing this sentiment, Tekedra Mawakana, co-Chief Executive Officer of Waymo, affirmed the strategic importance of the alliance. She highlighted that trust and safety remain at the heart of Waymo’s mission, and that partnering with a global automotive leader like Toyota reinforces their commitment to delivering safe, autonomous mobility. Mawakana added that the collaboration would also allow Waymo to bring its technology to more vehicle platforms, including potential future integrations with Toyota’s ride-hailing and privately owned vehicles.

This emerging partnership represents a significant moment in the evolution of self-driving technologies and underscores the increasing convergence of automotive manufacturing and software innovation. As both Toyota and Waymo deepen their discussions, the industry watches closely for what could become a landmark development in the path toward fully autonomous personal transport.