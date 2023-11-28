A recent video circulating on social media has left viewers in shock as it captures a harrowing incident where a kid, seemingly innocently giving false directions, revealed malicious intentions while riding in the back of a Grab car driven by an elderly man.

In the video, the child engages in an elaborate ruse, continuously providing false directions for nearly an hour, causing evident frustration for the elderly driver. However, the shocking turn of events unfolds as it becomes apparent that the kid harbours darker motives.

Seemingly prompted by the opportunity to seize money kept in the driver’s pocket, the child, armed with a knife, escalates the situation dramatically. The driver, unaware of the impending danger, follows the fabricated directions and eventually reaches his destination.

As the driver retrieves the money from his pocket, the situation takes a terrifying turn. The child brandishes the knife and attempts to stab the driver in the chest. Fortunately, the seatbelt proves to be a crucial barrier, preventing the knife from causing serious harm.

In a remarkable act of self-defense, the driver reacts swiftly, grabbing the kid’s hand and biting it, successfully disarming the young assailant. The failed attack prompts the child to flee from the car, leaving the visibly shaken driver behind.

The incident serves as a chilling reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by ride-sharing drivers and the unforeseen dangers that can arise during seemingly routine trips. Grab and other ride-sharing platforms are urged to revisit safety protocols and provide additional resources to ensure the well-being of both drivers and passengers.

Law enforcement is likely to investigate the incident, and the video has sparked discussions about the safety measures in place for ride-sharing services, particularly concerning the screening of passengers. As this shocking event reverberates through social media, it underscores the importance of vigilance and caution for both drivers and passengers in shared transportation services.