$!BMW iX2 Teased on BMW Malaysia Website, Hinting at Imminent Arrival

BMW enthusiasts in Malaysia may have reason to be excited as the BMW iX2 hints at its potential arrival on our shores. A cursory glance at BMW Malaysia’s website reveals a mysterious blacked-out silhouette, teasing the imminent introduction of this electric coupe. Unveiled globally in October 2023, the iX2 promises to be a sleek and powerful addition to BMW’s electric vehicle (EV) lineup.

While no booking or registration links are available yet, clicking on the enigmatic silhouette leads to a brief overview of the iX2. Among the key details shared is its impressive electric range, potentially reaching up to 449 km on a single charge.

The gradual expansion of BMW’s EV offerings in Malaysia reflects the growing demand for sustainable and high-performance vehicles in the market. The iX2, with its enticing features, is likely to find a receptive audience among Malaysian car enthusiasts.

The iX2 is essentially a coupe version of the iX1, boasting a more aggressive styling approach and a distinctive sloping roof. Its taillight design, though divisive, showcases BMW’s commitment to exploring new aesthetic directions.

Under the hood, the iX2 xDrive30 is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, delivering 313hp and 494Nm of torque. With a single-speed transmission, the iX2 accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in a swift 5.6 seconds, showcasing the electric powertrain’s prowess. The 64.7-kWh battery provides a noteworthy WLTP range of 449km, positioning the iX2 as a formidable contender in the EV market.

The performance figures and range of the iX2 underscore BMW’s commitment to delivering an electric driving experience that combines power, efficiency, and range—an essential trio for widespread EV adoption.