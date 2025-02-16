KUCHING: Sarawak’s revenue for this year is expected to surpass last year’s figures, enabling the state government to continue improving infrastructure and implementing beneficial programmes for its people.

Without specifying the exact revenue projection, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state had been recognised by the World Bank and the Auditor-General for its sound financial management.

“We have a certificate... a clean certificate in managing our finances. So, I think our revenue this year may increase further,” he said during his winding-up speech at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) General Assembly here today.

Last year, Sarawak recorded revenue of RM14.2 billion, its highest to date.

Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, said the increased revenue would be used, among others, to build more new infrastructure in Sarawak and improve healthcare facilities, which would not only benefit the people but also serve as a source of income generation.

“Medical tourists—people coming to our state for treatment—have increased. More hospitals will be developed through private-sector investments. This is a sign that investors see Sarawak’s potential to become a healthcare hub,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari reiterated that Sarawak would continue to assert its rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) within the framework of existing laws, particularly the Federal Constitution, while taking into account both national and state interests.

He noted that PBB members now had a stronger understanding of Sarawak’s rights within the federation based on MA63, making them more vocal in expressing their aspirations.

“We do not want conflict. We simply follow what is stated in the law,” he said, referring to Sarawak’s rights in managing its gas resources and continental shelf.

On the party’s election results announced yesterday, he assured that candidates who were not elected to PBB’s Supreme Council would still be involved in the party’s ongoing efforts.

“The fact that there are winners and losers means democracy is functioning in PBB. But we are all together in this struggle, including those who lost—they will have roles and responsibilities to contribute to the party,” he added.