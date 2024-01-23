GWM Malaysia Announces The Arrival Of ORA 07

GREAT WALL MOTOR (GWM) is set to make a mark in the Malaysian automotive industry with the introduction of the ORA 07, a globally oriented new energy vehicle. Rooted in the principles of prioritising driving enjoyment and safety, the ORA 07 undergoes a comprehensive upgrade in overall vehicle safety performance, promising a safer and more intelligent driving environment.

The ORA 07 is positioned as a sleek and high-performance all-electric coupe that seamlessly combines outstanding aesthetics with hardcore capabilities. The Malaysian version of ORA 07 is expected to offer two configurations: a single electric motor variant with a range of 640km and a dual electric motor variant with four-wheel drive and a range of 550km, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Featuring standard elements like an adaptive electric wing, frameless door design, and more, the ORA 07 aims to redefine the prowess of B-segment all-electric coupes, showcasing remarkable market competitiveness.

GWM Malaysia anticipates the arrival of the ORA 07 in the coming months, aiming to contribute to sustainable mobility solutions in Malaysia. The company is dedicated to providing Malaysian consumers with a broader range of product choices while contributing to sustainable green travel solutions in the country.