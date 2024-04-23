Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Burnt To Ashes Over Commission Dispute

IN a startling event in Hyderabad, an approximately Rs 1 crore (RM573,566) Lamborghini Gallardo was intentionally set ablaze, allegedly due to a dispute over sharing of commission between two car resellers. Neeraj, who had purchased the luxury car from its original owner, lodged a complaint against Ahmed, the individual accused in the incident.

The confrontation between Ahmed and Neeraj escalated during a meeting on Saturday, culminating in Ahmed igniting the car. Despite the arrival of fire department vehicles, the Lamborghini was left severely damaged and completely engulfed in flames. A video capturing the Lamborghini engulfed in flames circulated widely on the internet.

The charred remnants of the Lamborghini Gallardo underscore the severity of conflicts when they escalate. The specific car involved in the incident was identified as the Gallardo Spyder, an older model typically found in the resale market. Despite its vintage, this model boasted a formidable 5-litre NA V10 engine, generating 513hp and 510 Nm of torque.

In 2013, Lamborghini made the decision to halt production of the Gallardo, clearing the path for the introduction of the more contemporary Huracán. The Huracán took over from the Gallardo in both the model lineup and production line at the factory in Sant’Agata in Bolognese, Italy.