Faisal Halim enters reconstructive phase of treatment for acid attack

SHAH ALAM: Harimau Malaya and Selangor FC wing wizard Faisal Halim, who suffered fourth-degree burns after being splashed with acid on Sunday (May 5), is now in the reconstructive phase of his recuperation process.

Selangor FC Sports Medicine head Dr Muhammad Hazwan Khair said Faisal Halim, who underwent two surgeries earlier, requires stringent treatment to avoid any complications.

The reconstructive phase involves the structural repair and rehabilitation of his body parts.

“As we know, his injuries are very serious but, after the second operation, we can see the recuperation process is coming along as planned.

“In the reconstructive phase, the protocol is stricter. We will limit visitation to minimise any contacts and complications,” he said when met at a private hospital here today.

Muhammad Hazwan said the Penang-born player is currently on a high-protein diet to help with his rehabilitation.

“We are putting him on a soft diet for his comfort but what is important is his nutrition. So, his nutrition is properly controlled and monitored to include a more high-protein diet,” he said.

On May 5, the local football fraternity was stunned when Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns after being splashed with acid at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya.

He was confirmed to have suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after undergoing the first operation on the same night, with his movements and speech also affected.

That was the second unfortunate incident to befall a national player after Terengganu FC player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid suffered injuries to his head and legs from being attacked by two robbers at his residence in Kuala Terengganu on Thursday (May 2).

Alarmingly, there was a third attack on a national footballer when two men on a motorcycle used a hammer to break the rear windscreen of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Safiq Rahim’s car in Johor Bahru on Tuesday (May 7).