Liberty Walk Unveils Crazy Widebody Lamborghini Countach

JAPANESE tuner Liberty Walk has presented its widebody modification for the classic Lamborghini Countach at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, following its widebody Ferrari F40 project from the previous year. The customisation features extensive modifications, aiming to enhance the aggressive and bold appearance of the ’80s icon.

The front end of the modified Countach showcases a prominent front splitter and a lower fascia with a rectangular mesh covering three openings, creating a boxy look. Canards on the corners integrate into the widened fender flare, establishing a continuous line from the nose to the wheel well. The sides feature broader lower sills connecting the widened fenders, and an additional opening is introduced ahead of the rear wheels.

Liberty Walk’s design includes body-colour vertical strakes in the vents on the upper portion of the tail, indicating that this modification is based on the 25th Anniversary Countach. The classic supercar rides on dark-coloured, deep-dish Rohana Forged wheels with Y-shaped spokes and Toyo tires. The tuner has also replaced the factory wing with a larger fixture beneath the rear bumper, emphasising a more motorsport-inspired aesthetic.

The widebody modification for the Lamborghini Countach is expected to evoke mixed opinions among enthusiasts, with some appreciating the aggressive look and others remaining purists who might not favour such extensive alterations to the iconic design. While Liberty Walk has not disclosed pricing details on its website, the company seems open to creating more of these body kits for customers interested in giving their Lamborghini Countach a distinctive and daring appearance.