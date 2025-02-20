SHAH ALAM: The crime index in Selangor recorded a 12 per cent drop last year, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said among the factors contributing to the decrease were enhanced crime prevention measures, including coordinated patrol schedules based on predicted high-crime trends.

“Systematically implemented measures based on case patterns have contributed to the decline in the crime index, particularly housebreaking and vehicle theft in the state,” he told a press conference after the handover-of-duties ceremony for the Selangor deputy police chief here today.

He was commenting on the Numbeo Crime Index 2025 report, which ranked Kuala Lumpur and Klang as the third and fourth most dangerous cities in Southeast Asia.

Hussein said that Selangor police had no knowledge of the categories, criteria, or respondents used in the survey to assess the crime rate in Selangor, especially Klang.

“I will not comment further, but the police may submit a report on the decline in crime cases in Selangor,” he said.