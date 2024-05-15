FLORENCE LEE, who filed a lawsuit after sustaining severe injuries in an LRT train collision near the Kampung Baru station in Kuala Lumpur three years ago, will have to wait until January 2028 for the case to proceed to trial.

According to FMT, at a case management session in the Kuala Lumpur High Court last week, Justice Shahrir Salleh scheduled trial dates from Jan 10 to 13, 2028.

Lee’s lawsuit, initiated in December last year, names Prasarana Malaysia Bhd and Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, the owner and operator of the LRT system, as defendants. She alleges negligence and breaches of statutory duty by the defendants, seeking to recover RM113,524.08 in special damages, including medical expenses and general damages.

The collision, occurring on May 24, 2021, along the Kelana Jaya line, resulted in physical and mental injuries to Lee, including nervous shock, mental depression, pain, suffering, and loss of amenities, from which she claims she has been unable to fully recover.

Lee also cited comments made by then Prasarana chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, alleging that he trivialised the incident, causing her further emotional distress.

She suffered significant injuries from the crash, including a broken left femur, a punctured thigh wound, and cuts to her left eyelid, leading to a lengthy recovery process involving multiple surgeries and resulting in a 2cm shortening of her left leg.

Lee asserts that Prasarana and Rapid Rail failed to ensure her safety and breached their duty of care towards her, violating various statutory obligations and failing to adhere to safety standards.

In their defense statement, Rapid Rail and Prasarana admitted to the collision but denied allegations of negligence and liability, challenging Lee to prove her contentions. They also stated that the legal doctrine of res ipsa loquitur, which Lee relied on, was not applicable in this case.

Both defendants claimed they took reasonable steps to provide assistance to Lee and other affected passengers, including calling for ambulances and ensuring proper evacuation and treatment.

Lee’s lawyer, Joy Appukuttan, indicated that the case is scheduled for further case management on September 3.