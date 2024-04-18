MG Motor Malaysia Expands with New Dealerships Nationwide

MG MOTOR MALAYSIA announced the addition of esteemed dealerships to its growing MG family across the nation.

1. Mega Galeri Motor Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Petaling Jaya)

Location: Wisma GAM, Ground Floor, Lot 8241, Jalan 225, Seksyen 51A, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-5.30pm), Sun & PH (10am-4.30pm)

2. Mega Galeri Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Glenmarie)

Location: Jalan Pelukis U1/46, Temasya Industrial Park, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-5.30pm), Sun & PH (10am-4.30pm)

3. Mega Appeal Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Cheras)

Location: 82 Jalan Midah 1, Taman Midah, 56000 Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (8.30am-6pm), Sun & PH (9am-6pm)

4. Sing Huat Premium Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Chan Sow Lin)

Location: A-1-2, Level 1, Block A, Southgate Commercial Centre 2, Jalan Dua, Off Jalan Chan Sow Lin, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-7pm), Sun & PH (10am-6pm)

5. MN Automart Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Setia Alam)

Location: 3 Jalan Astaka 4/KU2, Bandar Bukit Raja, 41050 Klang, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-5pm), Sun & PH (9am-5pm)

6. SV Auto Haus Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Seremban)

Location: 125, Persiaran S2B1, Seremban 2, 70300 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-6pm), Sun & PH (10am-5pm)

7. Seong Hoe Motors Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Melaka)

Location: C-5137 Jalan Penghulu Abas, Bukit Baru, 75150 Melaka

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (8.30am-5.30pm), Sun & PH (10am-3pm)

8. Ang Trading & Motor Credit Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Muar)

Location: 33-35 Jalan Sulaiman, 84000 Muar, Johor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-5.30pm), Sun & PH (10am-4pm)

9. Ang Trading & Motor Credit Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Plentong)

Location: 2 Jalan Mutiara 6, Taman Perindustrian Plentong, 81750 Masai, Johor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-5.30pm), Sun & PH (10am-4pm)

10. SV Auto Haus Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Puchong) – operational, showroom completion in May’24

Location: GF-4, Tower 2 @ PFCC, Jalan Puteri 1/2, Bandar Puteri Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-6pm), Sun & PH (10am-5pm)

These new dealerships enhance accessibility to the latest pure electric models, the MG4 and MG ZS EV, launched in Malaysia. These models set new benchmarks in the automotive industry with their fun-to-drive, cutting-edge technology, performance, and sustainability features. Customers and enthusiasts are invited to experience the remarkable driving experience firsthand by visiting any MG dealer showroom for test drives.