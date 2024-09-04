$!Subaru BRZ Cup Car Basic Returns with Enhanced Safety Features

While the Cup Car Basic trim has been available since 2022, it was absent from the Subaru website after the 2024 MY updates were introduced in September 2023. However, Subaru now reintroduces a mildly upgraded model, bringing it back into the lineup.

THE Subaru BRZ Cup Car Basic, renowned for its track-focused performance, makes a comeback in Japan with added safety features. Originally designed for a special dual-make series in Japan featuring Toyota and Subaru vehicles, this edition of the BRZ boasts stripped-down aesthetics and specialised tuning from the STi division.

One notable addition is the inclusion of the Eyesight Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite, which now comes standard across the BRZ lineup, even for manual transmission models. Additionally, the roll cage has been redesigned with a slightly altered shape and sidebars, accompanied by a 6-point seatbelt for the driver.

Inside, luxuries like an infotainment screen are omitted in favour of a focus on performance. The fitment of the roll cage renders features like sun visors and side air conditioning vents unusable, necessitating special floor mats. Similar to the previous model, side and curtain airbags have been removed to suit track use.

Visually, the BRZ Cup Car Basic retains the appearance of its predecessor, with signature 16-inch black steel wheels. It is available in seven colours, including WR Blue Pearl, Sapphire Blue Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Magnetite Grey Metallic, and Crystal Black Silica as standard options, while Ignition Red and Crystal White Pearl are available at an extra cost.

Under the hood, the naturally aspirated 2.4-litre boxer engine delivers the same 232hp and 250Nm of torque found in all Japanese-spec BRZ models. However, Subaru engineers have added an oil cooler and new engine seals to accommodate the demands of track use. Power is transmitted exclusively to the rear axle via a six-speed manual transmission. The standard limited-slip differential of the Cup Car Basic features additional cooling fins.

The Subaru BRZ Cup Car Basic is currently available in Japan, with prices starting from ¥3,700,400 (RM115,839). This positions it as the second most expensive BRZ trim after the full-spec STI Sport, representing a significant price increase compared to the previous Cup Car Basic, which started from ¥3,338,500 (RM104,510) in 2022.

The 2024 edition of the BRZ Cup is anticipated to commence in the coming months, providing enthusiasts with an opportunity to experience the thrilling performance of these track-oriented vehicles.