$!Volkswagen Unveils ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer

EXPANDING its lineup of sporty GTX models, Volkswagen introduces the new ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer, marking a significant step in offering captivating electric mobility experiences. These dynamic models boast individual exterior designs, unique light signatures, sporty interior details, and powerful performance drives, building upon the success of the GTX label introduced in 2021.
ID.3 GTX
The ID.3 GTX will be available in two variants, with the top-of-the-line ID.3 GTX Performance offering snappy, compact sports car performance with 322hp and 545Nm of torque and the standard one with 282hp and 545Nm of torque. It delivers snappy acceleration akin to the iconic Golf GTI Clubsport.
The ID.3 GTX features a distinctive exterior design with GTX-specific elements, including a new front bumper, high-gloss black body elements, and 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels. Inside, premium sports seats with red decorative stitching and a GTX-specific multifunction steering wheel elevate the sporty character.
ID.7 GTX Tourer
Introduced shortly after the ID.7 Tourer, the ID.7 GTX Tourer represents the pinnacle of the lineup with its powerful performance and spacious interior. With a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering 335hp, it combines the spaciousness of a large estate with sports car performance.
The ID.7 GTX Tourer features a distinctive front bumper with honeycomb grille, GTX-specific light graphics, and high-gloss black body elements. Inside, individualised seats with GTX lettering, red piping, and a GTX-specific multifunction steering wheel create a refined ambiance. With a luggage compartment capacity of up to 1,714 litres, the ID.7 GTX Tourer offers ample storage space alongside its sporty performance.
With the introduction of the ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer, Volkswagen redefines electric mobility by combining sporty driving dynamics with the efficiency of electric vehicles. These models offer customers a captivating driving experience, showcasing Volkswagen’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry.