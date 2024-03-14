$!Volkswagen Unveils ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer

EXPANDING its lineup of sporty GTX models, Volkswagen introduces the new ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer, marking a significant step in offering captivating electric mobility experiences. These dynamic models boast individual exterior designs, unique light signatures, sporty interior details, and powerful performance drives, building upon the success of the GTX label introduced in 2021. ID.3 GTX

The ID.3 GTX will be available in two variants, with the top-of-the-line ID.3 GTX Performance offering snappy, compact sports car performance with 322hp and 545Nm of torque and the standard one with 282hp and 545Nm of torque. It delivers snappy acceleration akin to the iconic Golf GTI Clubsport. The ID.3 GTX features a distinctive exterior design with GTX-specific elements, including a new front bumper, high-gloss black body elements, and 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels. Inside, premium sports seats with red decorative stitching and a GTX-specific multifunction steering wheel elevate the sporty character. ID.7 GTX Tourer