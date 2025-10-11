Bold leaders needed to drive education reform

AS Malaysia edges closer to 2030 – along with its ambitions of becoming a high-income, innovation-driven nation – one uncomfortable reality continues to obstruct our progress: education.

Few would dispute that a major risk to the nation’s future is a botched education system. And not many would deny that our education system reform needs bold, visionary leadership. Yet, progress remains slow and the struggle continues.

For too long, education leadership in Malaysia has been about managing the status quo, not reimagining it. While policy documents and blueprints declare ambitious digital classrooms, 21st-century skills and globally competitive graduates, these aspirations often stall at the implementation stage. Not because the ideas are not sound but because the leadership tasked with driving them isn’t empowered, equipped or selected to innovate.

If Malaysia is serious about transforming its education system and securing its future, it must invest in cultivating a new generation of education leaders – innovators, disruptors and visionaries capable of navigating a rapidly changing global education landscape.

The challenges are well documented and have been voiced countless times in the media, yet no one seems to be truly listening. Leadership appointments, whether in ministries, public universities or schools, are still influenced by political allegiance and bureaucratic seniority rather than merit, fresh thinking or a proven track record in educational transformation.

Even capable leaders find themselves hemmed in by rigid systems, outdated rules and a deeply risk-averse culture.

Decision-making is overly centralised, professional development opportunities are patchy and genuine innovation is often met with resistance. This has created an education ecosystem that is reactive rather than proactive – focused on managing problems instead of anticipating them.

Meanwhile, other countries in our region are moving swiftly. Singapore, Vietnam and even Indonesia have invested heavily in building leadership pipelines, industry-education partnerships and innovation clusters within their school systems while Malaysia is falling further behind.

The result is a persistent, damaging mismatch between what Malaysia aspires to achieve through its education system and what it actually delivers. Our students consistently underperform in international assessments, graduate unemployment remains high and employers lament the lack of critical thinking, creativity and communication skills in fresh graduates.

No reform – no matter how well-crafted – can succeed without leaders who are truly empowered and equipped to deliver it. This leadership gap is arguably the single most significant bottleneck in our national education agenda. To change course, we must be bold. There are some actionable, evidence-based steps policymakers can prioritise. Create a dedicated, professional body to train, certify and mentor school leaders, university heads and education officials.

There must be a focused investment in leadership for change management, digital transformation and pedagogical innovation – benchmarked against best-in-class institutions such as Singapore’s National Institute of Education Leadership Academy.

Empower principals, district education officers and university deans with greater autonomy to lead innovation tailored to local needs, supported by clear performance benchmarks and accountability systems.

Move away from politically motivated appointments. Install clear, merit-based selection criteria for leadership roles, focusing on proven innovation capacity, leadership acumen and education transformation experience.

Form national education advisory councils that include edtech innovators, employers, NGOs and student leaders. Position education leadership within Malaysia’s broader innovation ecosystem to keep it relevant, agile and demand-driven. Tie career progression and rewards to measurable innovation outcomes – such as successful pilot projects, community engagement programmes and digital learning adoption – rather than just years served.

Encourage schools, universities and districts to trial new teaching methods, digital tools and alternative assessment models. Use data to identify scalable innovations rather than enforcing a one-size-fits-all system.

The stakes are too high to delay. In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, countries with agile, forward-thinking education leaders will outpace those shackled by bureaucracy and politics.

Malaysia cannot afford to let its education system fall further behind. A progressive, resilient nation demands schools and universities led by individuals who can anticipate challenges, harness technology, inspire teachers and connect classrooms to communities and industries.

Malaysia’s most valuable untapped resource is not oil, palm or data but the potential of its young people. And only bold, empowered education leaders can unlock it. This isn’t just an education issue; it is a national development imperative. The time to invest in education leadership is now.

Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Ibrahim is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an associate fellow at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya.

