Budget 2025 catered for the people

THE government’s Budget 2025 puts the needs of the people at the heart of its agenda. With an allocation of over RM420 billion, this comprehensive budget addresses the challenges faced by everyday Malaysians – focusing on reducing income inequality, ensuring affordable healthcare, improving access to quality education and providing support for homeownership.

The budget also emphasises the empowerment of women, as well as efforts to enhance economic stability through targeted subsidies and fiscal discipline.

Following are some core targets that directly uplift the people while strengthening Malaysia’s broader economic framework.

Raising the minimum wage: Addressing living standards while supporting productivity growth

A pivotal feature of Budget 2025 is the increase in the minimum wage to RM1,700 per month, effective February 1, 2025.

This measure is an immediate response to cost-of-living pressures and a strategic move towards boosting aggregate demand.

By enhancing the purchasing power of low-wage earners, the government is effectively stimulating consumption, which accounts for a significant portion of Malaysia’s GDP.

From a macroeconomic standpoint, higher wages contribute to increased productivity by incentivising workers and reducing turnover rates.

Additionally, to balance the needs of small businesses, which form the backbone of the Malaysian economy, a six-month deferred implementation period has been introduced for employers with fewer than five employees.

This provides much-needed flexibility for businesses while ensuring that workers benefit from wage improvements.

While the wage increase will provide immediate relief to low-income households, its long-term effects will include a stronger domestic market, improved consumer confidence and a reduction in wage inequality.

Healthcare: Enhancing human capital through affordable, accessible services

With RM43 billion allocated to healthcare, Budget 2025 demonstrates a clear commitment to strengthening human capital by improving healthcare outcomes.

As Malaysia’s economy continues to modernise, the link between health and productivity becomes ever more critical.

Expanded tax reliefs for medical expenses, including self-testing kits and essential medical devices like blood pressure monitors, represent a proactive strategy to reduce long-term healthcare costs and ensure early detection of illnesses.

In addition, the increase in tax relief for families caring for children with learning disabilities – from RM4,000 to RM6,000 – is an inclusive measure that recognises the additional financial burdens borne by such households.

The allocation of RM1.2 billion for critical illness treatments, including cancer and heart disease, further emphasises the government’s recognition of healthcare as a key pillar of national well-being.

From an economist’s perspective, investing in healthcare directly influences workforce productivity and economic resilience.

A healthier workforce is more efficient, with fewer days lost to illness, leading to greater economic output.

Furthermore, improved public health reduces future public spending on healthcare, creating a more fiscally sustainable system.

Empowering women: Unlocking untapped economic potential

A significant focus of Budget 2025 is on women’s empowerment, with RM650 million allocated to support women entrepreneurs.

Encouraging female participation in the economy is essential for long-term growth, as women make up nearly half of Malaysia’s population but remain underrepresented in the workforce.

Studies consistently show that increased female labour force participation leads to higher household incomes and improved economic outcomes.

Moreover, companies that hire women returning to the workforce after career breaks will benefit from tax incentives, reducing the economic barriers women face when re-entering the job market.

This initiative not only addresses gender inequality but also creates a more dynamic labour market, tapping into the underutilised potential of women.

By improving access to capital and creating incentives for businesses to hire women, the government is laying the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable economy.

In the long term, this will lead to a more resilient and diversified labour force, driving innovation and productivity.

Education: Building the foundations of a knowledge-based economy

Budget 2025 allocates RM82.1 billion to education and higher education ministries, recognising that investment in human capital is essential for long-term economic growth.

By extending income tax relief on nursery and kindergarten fees for an additional three years, the government is supporting working parents while promoting early childhood education, which has been shown to improve cognitive development and social outcomes.

The investment in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) – RM6.8 billion allocated – is equally strategic.

As Malaysia transitions to a knowledge-based economy, there is a growing need for a workforce equipped with the technical skills required by industries such as digital technology, engineering and automation.

This allocation will prepare more than 200,000 students annually, addressing skill gaps and ensuring that Malaysia remains competitive in an increasingly digital global economy.

From an economic perspective, these education reforms will enhance labour productivity, improve employment prospects for youth, and ensure Malaysia’s ability to adapt to the evolving demands of global markets.

By investing in human capital now, the government is safeguarding the future of Malaysia’s workforce, ensuring that it can drive innovation and support sustainable economic growth.

Housing: Expanding access to homeownership and wealth creation

Housing remains a key component of financial stability and wealth creation for Malaysians.

Recognising this, Budget 2025 reintroduces income tax relief on housing loan interest payments, providing up to RM7,000 per year for homes priced below RM500,000.

This initiative, coupled with up to RM5,000 in relief for homes between RM500,000 and RM750,000, is designed to make homeownership more affordable for first-time buyers.

For many Malaysians, particularly younger households, the high cost of housing represents a significant barrier to financial security.

By making homeownership more attainable, the government is facilitating long-term wealth accumulation and reducing household vulnerability to economic shocks.

Furthermore, the government continues to support affordable housing through programs such as Residensi Wilayah and PR1MA, with an additional RM1.5 billion allocated for home loan guarantees.

These initiatives target lower-income households, ensuring that affordable housing options remain accessible, thus promoting greater financial inclusion and economic security.

Targeted fuel subsidy rationalization: Balancing equity and efficiency

The rationalisation of fuel subsidies represents a significant shift towards more efficient public spending.

By removing subsidies for the wealthiest 15% of earners and non-citizens, Budget 2025 ensures that government support is directed towards those who need it most.

This targeted approach not only reduces fiscal leakage but also promotes equity by ensuring that subsidies benefit lower- and middle-income Malaysians.

In economic terms, this rationalisation improves the government’s ability to allocate resources more effectively, freeing up funds for other critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

At the same time, it addresses distortions in energy pricing that can hinder long-term sustainability.

Expanding support for low-income families

The government is also increasing support for low-income households through cash assistance programmes such Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah, with an allocation of RM13 billion.

These programmes will provide direct financial assistance of up to RM4,600 per family, helping 4.1 million households manage rising costs and economic uncertainty.

From a Keynesian perspective, direct cash transfers serve as a powerful tool for stimulating demand in the economy, particularly during times of economic slowdown.

By increasing disposable income for low-income households, the government is bolstering consumption, which remains a critical driver of Malaysia’s GDP.

Fiscal responsibility and debt reduction: Ensuring long-term stability

Budget 2025’s commitment to reducing the fiscal deficit to 3.8% of GDP reflects the government’s long-term strategy to enhance fiscal sustainability.

By controlling the fiscal deficit and managing public debt, Malaysia is positioning itself to maintain macroeconomic stability, which is crucial for attracting foreign direct investment.

Investor confidence is highly correlated with fiscal discipline and by maintaining a clear focus on debt reduction, the government is sending a strong signal to the international investment community.

This fiscal responsibility will help reduce borrowing costs, allowing Malaysia to channel more resources into productive investments that drive economic growth.

