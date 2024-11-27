Call to embrace spirit of unity

A RECENT incident tugged at my heartstrings. While waiting for the traffic light to turn green, a luxury SUV in front of me had its windows down.

I noticed a young child, barely five years old, waving his hands. It soon became clear he was waving to another child around his age riding pillion on

a motorcycle. The gesture was reciprocated, and once the light turned green, both children continued on

their way.

In that brief moment, a silent yet powerful friendship was formed. This simple exchange highlighted the purity, kindness and sincerity of children. They are untainted by negativity, material desires or social status. Sincerity is the only currency

in play.

It occurred to me that if everyone could emulate these two children, Malaysia and the world would be a better place.

It would be naive to pretend that everything is perfect when it clearly is not. One need not look far – just browse social media to see the overwhelming amount of hatred, negativity and hurtful comments circulating.

There is an undeniable decline in morals. This is not the Malaysia we know, nor the Malaysia we want for tomorrow. We will face moments where the spirit of harmony, peace and togetherness will be tested by selfish and irresponsible individuals seeking to divide and disrupt.

Do not pay heed to these voices. Instead, look to the sincerity and humility of others, just as we saw in the simple exchange between two children. This is a reminder to all that the spirit of camaraderie remains strong within all Malaysians.

As the year comes to a close, let us embrace the spirit of togetherness that has guided us through difficult times, and may it continue to light our path into 2025 and beyond.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya