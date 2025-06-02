WE all know that one person in our WhatsApp group – the self-appointed “news anchor” – who eagerly shares the latest headlines, only to later realise they have spread false information.

One day, it is a “miracle cure” for every disease under the sun. Next, it is a viral warning about a non-existent crime wave. And let us not forget those get-rich-quick schemes that promise you financial freedom, but only end in regret.

Misinformation is like wildfire – one spark can quickly spread, fuelled by fear, curiosity or plain old excitement.

While we may shrug it off when it does not directly affect us, the truth is, misinformation is not just annoying – it is dangerous. It can stir up hatred between communities, erode trust in institutions and, in worst cases, lead to real-world harm.

Meanwhile, scams continue to drain life savings, leaving victims devastated. However, what if we had a fire extinguisher to put out these viral flames before they spread?

Can AI help tackle misinformation?

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) recently launched Aifa – the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fact-checking Agent – to help counter disinformation.

Aifa pulls verified information from official government sources, such as Sebenarnya.my, and answers user queries based on this data.

Designed to support Malaysia’s diverse linguistic landscape, Aifa can process information in Malay, English, Chinese and Tamil (with some limitations for Kadazan-Dusun and Iban). Users can ask Aifa a question, and if it does not have the answer, it will suggest credible sources.

Aifa is accessible through Sebenarnya.my and via WhatsApp. To use it, users can add Aifa’s WhatsApp number: +60 3-8688 7997. The aim is to encourage people to fact-check information before sharing it, making them more discerning about the messages they send and receive.

Since Aifa is integrated with WhatsApp, users can quickly forward verified responses to their groups or directly share Aifa’s number, helping the community verify information.

Will it work?

Public skepticism is high, and the loudest voices tend to be the most critical.

Governments, under constant scrutiny, are often cautious in adopting new technologies as any misstep invites ridicule.

There is little reward for being early and bold – sometimes, waiting can seem like the safest strategy.

Critics will question whether Aifa is necessary and whether it can keep up with the sheer volume and speed of disinformation.

How will its success be measured? Can an AI fact-checker evolve quickly enough to stay relevant? Perhaps, most fundamentally, should the government be the ultimate arbiter of truth? What checks and balances are in place?

These are fair concerns. Without a clear framework to measure the spread of disinformation and scams, assessing Aifa’s effectiveness will be challenging.

At best, the government can track adoption metrics, such as the number of users, queries and successfully verified information.

As for response quality, the real test will be in its credibility. Any bias favouring the government will likely go viral, drawing public scrutiny.

Step in the right direction

Despite the uncertainties, the government’s decision to explore AI-driven fact-checking is bold. The fact that MCMC, the country’s communications regulator, is leading the charge may inspire other government agencies to follow suit, learning from its successes and missteps.

Malaysia is positioning itself as a hub for AI-driven industries, from data centres and semiconductor design to the newly launched National AI Office under the Digital Ministry.

To lead in AI, the government must move beyond policy discussions and start experimenting with practical applications. By deploying AI tools like Aifa, it can better understand AI’s strengths

and limitations, and how to maximise its impact.

For now, Aifa is a first step, a toe in the water. It will take time before the government fully immerses itself in AI adoption, let alone masters it.

However, with the right approach, Malaysia has the potential to lead AI deployment in the region. The challenge now is to learn fast and to ensure that AI tools serve the public interest while maintaining trust and transparency.

Muhammad Najib is a DAP member and was in the working committee for the write-up of the Tawaran Harapan manifesto from Pakatan Harapan during the 15th

