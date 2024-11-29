Expulsion of cadets sends strong message against bullying

I REFER to the expulsion of five cadet officers at the National Defence University of Malaysia for their involvement in bullying incidents. It was the right decision and should serve as a strong warning to cadet officers to respect university rules and adhere to a code of conduct.

Sadly, this bullying occurred in the wake of the tragic death of cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, who died in June 2017 from severe injuries inflicted by six of his fellow coursemates. These individuals were initially spared jail sentences but were later sentenced to death by hanging, as confirmed by the Court of Appeal.

The court deemed their actions to be malicious and cruel, showing a lack of compassion for the deceased. This tragedy should never have happened, yet the five cadet officers involved in the latest case reportedly went on a “rampage”, causing serious harm to their coursemates.

Their indiscipline not only undermines the university’s authority but also wastes taxpayers’ money. The actions of these officers have attracted national attention and anger, particularly as they were selected from thousands of applicants to pursue military careers, which reflects their earlier commitment to serve the nation.

Bullying in schools and institutions of higher learning continues to be an issue, causing physical, emotional and mental harm to students. Many of these cases are quietly resolved, with little information about the punishments imposed on the bullies.

Schools and institutions must take bullying seriously, ensuring their environments are safe for learning.

It is hoped that the five expelled cadet officers will reflect on their actions and learn from this unfortunate incident.

In addition to being expelled, they are required to pay compensation for the costs incurred during their studies,

and may face legal consequences if charges are pressed.

In hindsight, these officers could have avoided inflicting harm if they had exercised better judgement and self-control. Unfortunately, their reckless, emotional and rash behaviour led them down a destructive path.

It is a sad day for their parents, who had high hopes for their children’s success in serving the nation. While those aspirations may have been dashed, there is still hope that these young individuals can turn things around in the future and become well-behaved, responsible members of society.

Parents should teach their children that bullying is unacceptable and encourage them to report any bullying incidents to the authorities without fear. Similarly, the

Higher Education Ministry should conduct a thorough study on bullying in schools, colleges and universities, with the aim of developing measures to prevent it.

Every child has the right to a safe learning environment. Schools and universities must ensure that any bullying is swiftly addressed to prevent fear and intimidation.

The decision to expel the cadet officers is the correct one, as we need future military personnel who are disciplined, with impeccable character and integrity.

Dr Tan Eng Bee

Kajang