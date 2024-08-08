Jalur Gemilang, source of strength and hope

MALAYSIANS should be proud to fly the Jalur Gemilang as we welcome the national month and count down the days to our 67th National Day.

We should embrace and display our patriotism and love for the country by flying the Jalur Gemilang.

It is not just a flag but a symbol of nationhood and sovereignty.

This year’s theme, “Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka”, highlights the importance of unity among Malaysians, focusing on progressiveness and harmony. It serves as a timely reminder and a clarion call for a collective effort.

However, the reality is that we do not need themes or reminders to instil or strengthen our sense of patriotism and unity.

It has been and will always be there. The sense of togetherness is strong among Malaysians. It is this spirit that has taken us through thick and thin.

The brotherhood of men formed during challenging times, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and recent floods, showed that togetherness has always been the Malaysian way. Such unity does not need themes or slogans to be effective as kindness and sincerity are the true measures of our shared values.

It is undeniable that some individuals seek to undermine and test the unity we have fought hard to maintain. However, we should disregard their attempts and instead draw strength from the Jalur Gemilang.

Find hope and inspiration in the flag waving majestically in the backdrop of a clear blue sky.

At the same time, Malaysians should respect the etiquette of displaying the Jalur Gemilang. It is crucial not to trivialise or mishandle this symbol of our nationhood and sovereignty.

Refer to the relevant authorities, such as the Information Department, for guidelines on displaying the flag.

We are all striving toward a shared objective of harmony, peace and unity. Let the Jalur Gemilang and its glory serve as a beacon of strength and hope.