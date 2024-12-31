Lorry accidents a shameful reflection of systemic failure

ARE we genuinely committed to road safety or are we content with allowing innocent lives to become mere statistics?

The rising number of lorry-related accidents in Malaysia is not just a tragedy – it is a glaring indictment of our broken transportation system and the negligence of those tasked with fixing it.

The recent crash on Dec 23 along KM204 of the PLUS Highway, where a lorry’s dislodged tyre caused a chain-reaction accident, is a chilling reminder of the risks we face on our roads. Seven people lost their lives, including an entire family, in an incident that was entirely preventable.

This is not just bad luck. It is a systemic failure.

Alarming statistics a national disgrace

Police statistics reveal that in the first 10 months of 2024 alone, 825 lorry-related fatal accidents were recorded. This is an average of three lives lost every day due to lorries.

These numbers are not just figures – they represent shattered families, destroyed futures and a persistent national failure to ensure basic road safety.

How many more lives need to be lost before meaningful action is taken?

Root causes

Abysmal vehicle maintenance

How many times have we heard about lorries with dislodged tyres, failing brakes or

overloading issues causing fatal accidents? This is not an isolated problem; it is a direct

consequence of profit-driven operators cutting corners on vehicle maintenance with little to no fear of accountability.

Weak and disjointed enforcement

The dissolution of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) in 2018 was a catastrophic mistake. Without SPAD, enforcement

responsibilities have been fragmented across multiple agencies, leading to inefficiency, lack of coordination and a breakdown in accountability.

Exploitation of lorry drivers

Many lorry drivers are overworked, underpaid and forced to meet tight delivery schedules, pushing them to the brink of exhaustion. Fatigue is a silent killer, yet there are no robust systems to monitor working hours or hold employers accountable for exploiting drivers.

Case for reviving SPAD

The disbandment of SPAD has left a void in the oversight and regulation of heavy vehicles in Malaysia. SPAD was once the central authority for coordinating enforcement, ensuring compliance and driving safety standards in the transport sector.

Today, we see the result of its absence: chaos. With responsibilities scattered between agencies, such as the Road Transport Department, the police and others, the system is riddled with inefficiencies and overlaps. It is time to admit that dissolving SPAD was a mistake. It should either be reinstated or replaced by a new dedicated agency.

However, the question is, are we willing to fix this?

Give concrete solutions, not more excuses

If we are serious about preventing these

tragedies, we need immediate and drastic action:

Mandatory safety technology on lorries

Every lorry on Malaysian roads should be equipped with tyre pressure monitoring

systems, automatic braking systems and

dashcams. These are not luxuries – they are lifesaving necessities.

Severe penalties for non-compliance

Operators who fail to maintain their vehicles or overload them must face hefty fines, licence

suspensions or even imprisonment. Profit cannot come before safety.

Comprehensive training and health monitoring for drivers

Mandatory safety training and regular health checks must be enforced for all lorry drivers. Employers who neglect these measures should face severe legal consequences.

Public awareness campaigns

It is not just about lorry operators – road users need to be educated on how to safely navigate roads shared with heavy vehicles. A nationwide campaign is overdue.

No more waiting for the next tragedy

The Transport Ministry has a duty to protect Malaysian lives. Words and promises are not enough. The public is tired of statements after every tragedy, followed by a return to status quo.

Lorry-related accidents are not “freak incidents”. They are the predictable outcomes of a system that prioritises profits and bureaucracy over human lives. Every day that we delay meaningful reform, more lives are lost. Will the ministry act decisively or will we continue to tolerate this bloodshed on our roads? It is time for accountability, not excuses.

History will remember whether the transport minister took bold action or stood by as innocent Malaysians continued to die. Choose wisely.

F.W. Zakaria

Concerned Malaysian