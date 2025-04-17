My jottings on Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi

ANOTHER death, another glowing obituary. As many pay their last respects to Pak Lah, it is striking to note that those interviewed by the media seem to have only nice things to say.

This reaction is reflective of a common human tendency: we tend to shower praises upon the deceased, often overlooking the complexities of their lives when they can no longer hear or respond.

It raises the question of what happened during his lifetime.

Pak Lah stepped away from the political arena many years ago and faced significant health challenges. During that time, media interest in him dwindled significantly.

For someone who dedicated so much of his life to the service of the country, it was disheartening to witness this shift.

News about him became increasingly rare, with the only updates emerging from social media posts by his son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin. Outside of that, he seemed to fade into the background, receiving little recognition or interest from the public.

This phenomenon prompts reflection on the nature of our collective memory. It is human nature to glorify the dead when they can no longer advocate for themselves or address the criticisms faced in life.

Pak Lah’s contributions and challenges should not merely be footnotes in history but parts of

a narrative that deserve attention and reflection while individuals are still living.

In recognising this tendency, we can strive to do better. We should celebrate the achievements of our leaders and public figures while they are alive, acknowledging their struggles and complexities rather than relegating those discussions to the past.

By doing so, we can foster a culture of appreciation that honours individuals not just in death but throughout their entire journey, ensuring their legacies are enriched by the full spectrum of their experiences.

Ultimately, let us remember that the worth of a person is not solely defined by their final moments or the memories we conjure after they have passed. It is essential to engage with their lives, recognising their contributions and challenges while they are still among us, enriching our understanding of humanity in all its complexities.

Datin Wan Hiyati Ibrahim

Observer

Kuala Lumpur