Nexus between narcotics and terrorism

DESPITE ongoing efforts, substance abuse in Malaysia persists, driven by socioeconomic challenges and the global drug trade.

Beyond harming public health and economic stability, it exacerbates security risks by fuelling radicalisation and violent extremism. Addressing this crisis is crucial not only to combat addiction but also to safeguard national resilience and close gaps exploitable by extremist ideologies.

Substance abuse, defined as the harmful use of psychoactive substances, like illicit drugs and alcohol, often leads to substance use disorder, causing severe physical and mental health impacts.

Despite ongoing interventions, Malaysia’s substance misuse problem is worsening. The National Anti-Drugs Agency reported a 2.8% increase in recorded drug addicts, rising from 23,517 in 2022 to 24,186 in 2023, with youths aged 19 to 39 making up 62.2% of cases.

A study revealed even higher prevalence rates of drug use, alcohol consumption and smoking than those reported by the National Health and Morbidity Survey, suggesting significant under-reporting as many cases go unnoticed.

Compounding the problem, Malaysia’s role as a regional drug transit hub is highlighted in a United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Report, which recorded 6.9 tonnes of ecstasy seizures in 2023 – 85% of the total in East and Southeast Asia.

The report also noted a resurgence in domestic methamphetamine production, with links to the Golden Triangle, and increasing seizures of local drug labs for the first time since 2018.

The connection between drugs and terrorism, often termed narcoterrorism, is well-documented. A key example is the Taliban’s extensive opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan’s Golden Crescent, one of the world’s largest opium-producing regions.

The resulting drug trade generates significant revenue, enabling terrorist organisations to expand operations, acquire weapons, recruit members and develop advanced IT infrastructures.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party has facilitated the illegal drug trade from the Golden Triangle to Europe by offering protection to traffickers.

Although narcoterrorism in Malaysia remains largely covert, the police acknowledge that drug-terrorism connections exist. Malaysia’s strategic location – bordered by the Malacca Strait and South China Sea – makes it a critical transit hub for illicit criminal networks.

Proximity to the Golden Triangle further compounds the issue. Porous borders, particularly along Sungai Golok, Bukit Kayu Hitam and Padang Besar, have become hotspots for daily drug-smuggling activities, cementing Malaysia’s role as a regional transit point and enabling the infiltration of illicit drugs into Malaysian society.

Substance use in terrorist groups

While no direct empirical studies link substance use to radicalisation, substantial evidence highlights its significant role in terrorist recruitment, radicalisation and operations.

Herrington (2019) found that 75% of 52 lone-wolf jihadist suicide attackers in Europe (2012–2017) had a history of chronic substance abuse. Similarly, Basra (2019) reported that two-thirds of jihadists in their dataset consumed drugs before and during their radicalisation.

Terrorist groups often target individuals struggling with substance abuse, exploiting their vulnerabilities for recruitment.

According to the Radicalisation Awareness Network (RAN), substance misuse can exacerbate mental health issues, such as distress, anxiety and identity confusion, that increase susceptibility to extremist ideologies.

The RAN report also identifies substance use as a key factor in both violent Islamist extremism and violent right-wing extremism (VRWE), with a notably higher prevalence in VRWE contexts.

Substance use leading to violence

Substance use is inextricably linked to violence, with psychoactive substances frequently triggering acts of armed conflicts, intimate partner violence, public violence and violent extremism.

A meta-analysis discovered that individuals with drug use disorder are four to 10 times more likely to commit violence than the general population.

In Malaysia, substance-related violence is a recurring concern as reflected in the media.

In February, a man who tested positive for cannabis pushed his girlfriend to her death from the 23rd floor of an apartment building.

Similarly, in August, a Rohingya man who admitted to consuming amphetamine, methamphetamine and morphine murdered his wife, 10-year-old daughter and year-old son.

These findings highlight substance abuse as a key vulnerability indicator for violent extremism and terrorism (VE&T). Therefore, addressing substance abuse within preventing and countering violent extremism (P/CVE) frameworks is crucial, using targeted approaches that recognise its role in radicalisation.

Leading countries in P/CVE adopt a centre-out strategy that integrates identification efforts with local and regional entities. A notable example is Denmark’s police, social service and psychiatry (PSP) cooperation model, which effectively identifies at-risk individuals – such as those struggling with substance abuse, suicide risk or mental illness – and coordinates early interventions to address these vulnerabilities, preventing extremist ideologies from taking root.

Complementing this, info-houses – dedicated communication hubs – are established in every police district to address radicalisation concerns, conduct intelligence-led assessments and implement tailored rehabilitation measures. These hubs act as vital connectors between law enforcement, social services and communities, ensuring a proactive and unified response to emerging threats.

Collaborating with local partners in P/CVE efforts enables the creation of holistic interventions and rehabilitation programmes tailored to specific community needs.

Sustained communication with stakeholders further ensures the timely exchange of up-to-date knowledge and methodologies, strengthening the overall effectiveness of these initiatives.

A comprehensive exit plan

relies on effectively disengaging individuals from extremist ideologies while addressing underlying vulnerabilities. Given the frequent co-occurrence of trauma, mental disorders and substance abuse, these interconnected risk factors must be central to the design of effective deradicalisation programmes.

Notably, narrative exposure therapy for forensic offender rehabilitation has shown promise in exit work. Evidence indicates that violent extremists in conflict settings who undergo this therapy experience improved mental health, reduced criminal behaviour, decreased drug use and better reintegration into society.

Furthermore, continuous monitoring and evaluation standards, grounded in data and science, are essential to securing sustained resources and funding for P/CVE rehabilitation efforts. These include specialised services such as substance addiction treatment and mental health programmes, ensuring interventions remain effective, evidence-based and responsive to evolving challenges.

Moreover, victims of terrorist attacks may also resort to substance use as a coping mechanism. A meta-analysis revealed that in the two years following the 9/11 attacks, 7.3% of the US population reported increased alcohol consumption while 16.3% reported higher mixed drug use.

Therefore, to build a proactive and effective P/CVE strategy, it is essential to establish the necessary infrastructure, including trained professionals, to address such post-trauma vulnerabilities and prevent further harm.

However, Malaysia’s current P/CVE framework does not explicitly incorporate this critical component, leaving, obviously, a significant gap.

Educational institutions play a critical role in drug prevention efforts, particularly as substance use becomes increasingly common among Malaysian teenagers, some as young as 13.

However, it has been observed that the success of drug prevention education programmes in Malaysian schools is often undermined by limited resources and inadequate teacher training.

To overcome these challenges, schoolteachers should receive specialised training through workshops, seminars and mentoring sessions with experts to enhance their ability to deliver national drug prevention programmes such as “Pintar and Shields”. Given their daily interaction with students, teachers are uniquely positioned to identify early signs of substance misuse as well as potential radicalisation.

Needless to say, such training must be grounded in robust, up-to-date research to ensure its relevance and impact.

Heavy reliance on research-based evidence is a global best practice in P/CVE, championed by countries like Germany, Sweden and Denmark.

To this end, the link between substance use, addiction and radicalisation must be rigorously examined, particularly within the local context, to uncover these underlying causes and processes. These insights are essential for counter-VE&T agencies to design, evaluate, and enhance P/CVE strategies effectively.

Substance abuse must be recognised not only as a societal issue but also as an early indicator of radicalisation, given its strong association with violent outcomes and terrorist activities.

By integrating substance addiction into P/CVE frameworks, policymakers can develop more comprehensive and holistic interventions, tackling VE&T threats at their roots.

Dr Margarita Peredaryenko and Avyce Heng are part of the research team at Emir Research, an independent think-tank focused on strategic policy recommendations based on rigorous research. Comments: letters@thesundaily.comn narcotics and terrorism