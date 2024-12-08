Orang Asli are guardians of our biodiversity

ACCORDING to the World Bank, indigenous peoples around the world are approximately 476 million, spread across 90 countries.

The United Nations reports that indigenous territories encompass 28% of the Earth’s surface, accounting for 11% of the world’s forests.

These territories place indigenous peoples in the role of key guardians of much of the planet’s remaining biodiversity.

In Malaysia, it’s essential to correctly identify the native and original inhabitants of Peninsular Malaysia, known as the Orang Asli, while the natives of Borneo Island are classified as Bumiputera.

The Orang Asli in Malaysia are divided into three main groups: the Proto-Malays, Negritos, and Senois. Additionally, there are 18 smaller ethnic groups or subgroups.

The Department of Orang Asli Development reported in 2023 that the largest populations of Orang Asli are found in Pahang (78,615 people, 37.5%), Perak (61,225 people, 29.2%) and Selangor (78,615 people, 37.5%), followed by Perak (61,225 people, 29.2%) and Selangor (20,961 people, 10%).

Understanding the Orang Asli community remains limited, often only explored by those with a deep interest in their culture and way of life.

Malaysia has adopted the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (Undrip) which, according to Article 10, ensures that the Orang Asli cannot be forcibly relocated from their lands without their free, prior and informed consent.

Any relocation must involve fair compensation and, if possible, the option to return.

Globally, around 200 groups of indigenous peoples live in voluntary isolation or have only initial contact with the outside world.

Article 29 of Undrip guarantees the Orang Asli the right to protect and conserve their environment, lands, and resources.

To support this, governments must establish and implement assistance programs that respect these rights without discrimination.

The Orang Asli have a deep connection to their natural surroundings.

By encouraging them to think about the long-term health of their environment and by supporting sustainable development initiatives, we can strengthen our bond with them and with nature itself.

One of our proudest achievements is the recognition of the Jahai, a subgroup of the Orang Asli, who patrol the Royal Belum State Park, Amanjaya, and Korbu Forest Reserves.

In 2023, they won the International Ranger Award from the International Union for Conservation of Nature World Commission on Protected Areas (IUCN WCPA), marking the first time a Malaysian team received this honour.

The patrol unit, known as ‘Menraq,’ uses a combination of modern technology and traditional knowledge to deter poachers, resulting in a 90% reduction in poaching activities in Royal Belum.

This unit was formed by the Perak State Parks Corporation and Rimau, an NGO dedicated to the conservation of Malayan tigers, in collaboration with the Royal Belum Rangers and WWF.

As we observe the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on August 9, 2024, which focuses on “protecting the rights of indigenous peoples in voluntary isolation and initial contact”, it is important to recognise the Orang Asli as exemplary protectors of biodiversity.

To truly conserve our biodiversity, we must work together with the Orang Asli, respecting their rights and supporting their potential as both individuals and as a community.

Suppose we commit to this shared responsibility today. In that case, we can ensure that future generations benefit from the knowledge and stewardship of the Orang Asli, in line with the Undrip and other Indigenous declarations.

Empowering the Orang Asli to conserve our natural world not only reinforces our nation’s commitment to environmental stewardship but also upholds the universal human rights of the Orang Asli, contributing to an equitable society and a sustainable future.

The writer is a research officer at Universiti Malaya’s Sustainable Development Centre. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com