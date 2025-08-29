Reflections on 68 years of Merdeka

IT is hard to believe that 68 years have passed since our nation first stood free on that historic day, Aug 31, 1957.

On every Merdeka anniversary, I can’t help but reflect not only on the major milestones of our nation’s progress but also on the small moments of my own life that have been woven into that larger story.

I still remember being present at Stadium Merdeka on that momentous day. My memories take me back to my childhood in Kuala Lumpur – my friends and my school days at Pasar Road English School, followed by Victoria Institution and later Sultan Abu Bakar School in Kuantan.

Life then took me far from home, as I spent seven years in the UK completing my architectural training. When I returned to Malaysia, I fulfilled my contract with UDA and went on to practise architecture for over five decades.

Along the way, I contributed to professional development, education and the promotion of national heritage awareness.

Those years gave me more than just a career; they taught me countless lessons about what it truly means to belong here, in this diverse and beloved land we call home.

Of course, life here has always been a mix of the good, the not-so-good, the bad and sometimes even the “ugly”. There are moments that make us proud and inspired, and others that challenge and test us.

We did not choose where we were born – that was Allah’s will. And yet, we were all placed here in Malaysia, among people of different races, cultures and faiths. Over time, we have learned to live together, to prosper, to respect one another and to grow side by side.

Looking back, I cannot help but smile at the subtle and radical changes over the years. People often say, “dulu lain, sekarang lain”. Things and human values were different then. Some values have grown stronger, others have faded, sometimes lost in the noise of politics, social challenges, external influences, rapid technological advancement and artificial intelligence.

Yet, at the heart of it all, we must continue to preserve the uniquely Malaysian qualities that define us, values that are worth holding on to for the sake of our identity and our shared sense of belonging.

I have always believed that we owe much to those who came before us – our predecessors, grandparents, parents and all who fought, sacrificed and even gave their lives for our independence. They are the real heroes. Without them, we would not have the freedom of self-determination that we sometimes take for granted today.

There are also small, sweet memories that still make me chuckle – like the time my Chinese neighbours’ children and I were caned by my father after we played in the river, only to be supported by their father, who suggested to “cane them more!”.

Another fond memory is of visiting a close Chinese friend’s house, where his mother fried a piece of fish and served it with a bowl of rice just for me, knowing that the main dish contained pork. That quiet gesture of respect is a classic example of positive co-existence, mutual respect and security that defined the Malaysia I grew up in.

In conclusion, I urge all Malaysians to incorporate and cherish the simple human values of dignity, pride and a strong sense of identity and loyalty. Let us continue to contribute positively to nation-building.

InshaAllah, with unity and commitment, Malaysia can look forward to greater blessings, meaningful achievements and a brighter future because only true Malaysians can make that vision a reality.

Datuk Dr Hajeedar Abdul Majid