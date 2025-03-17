Remembering Datuk Dr A. Jai Mohan, eminent paediatrician

DATUK Dr A. Jai Mohan, a dear friend and colleague, passed away in the early hours of March 13, in the presence of those who loved him.

This tribute honours his extraordinary life and work, highlighting his profound influence on countless lives and his pivotal role in shaping our health services.

Dr Jai, MBBS (Mal), MRCP (UK), FRCP (Lon), FAMM, served in the Health Ministry for 30 years (1971-2001), where he was a consultant paediatrician and led paediatrics at Hospitals Seremban, Ipoh and Selayang. His remarkable contributions continue to impact the nation.

From 2005 to 2018, Dr Jai served as a professor of health informatics and paediatrics at the International Medical University, Kuala Lumpur, where he was also the director of the Learning Resources Division.

He also held several leadership roles, including as past president of the Malaysian Paediatric Association (1991-1992) and Malaysian Health Informatics Association (2011-2016).

Dr Jai continued to teach health informatics part-time at the International Medical University and Quest International University Perak, where he was an adjunct professor.

He also served as an advisor to the Nichi-Asia Centre for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine. Additionally, he worked as a temporary consultant for the World Health Organisation, providing expertise on telematics and advising on telemedicine development in developing countries.

Dr Jai published numerous research reports on paediatrics, health informatics and health policy, with special interests in paediatrics, digital health, e-learning, stem cell and exosome therapy.

This brief list of his life’s work and roles reflects his brilliance, sharp intellect and profound insights – whether diagnosing complex illnesses in children or advancing health services in the country.

His achievements are a testament to his exceptional mind and lasting impact.

Dr Jai was frequently consulted by the Health Ministry to help plan and develop services, serving as a key think-tank for the nation’s health sector, not just in paediatrics but across the entire system.

Despite not always receiving the recognition he deserved for his groundbreaking ideas, he never sought personal reward. His focus was always on advancing concepts for the betterment of the nation, rather than seeking credit for himself.

He was a brilliant teacher and trainer, known for his ability to articulate difficult concepts in an easily understandable way.

Once, despite having a packed schedule and no time to prepare, he delivered one of the most insightful sessions I have ever attended, using just a whiteboard to articulate his ideas. Such was his gift for eloquence in words and ideas.

Beyond his sharp intellect, those of us who knew him well remember him most for his kind heart and willingness to help clarify issues and share valuable insights.

Dr Jai was a generous and patient man, always willing to support those in need. Even when betrayed or taken advantage of, he rarely spoke ill of others. He showed his love by creating opportunities for others and speaking highly of them.

He treated junior colleagues as equals, respecting their opinions and fostering an environment of mutual respect.

Dr Jai was deeply loved by the children and families he cared for, known for his patience, kindness and expertise as a paediatrician. He inspired many of us with his enthusiasm for paediatrics and his passion for helping children.

Beyond his medical work, he was also a social activist, frequently engaging with politicians and influencers to drive positive change in society.

Dr Jai recognised early on, long before the term was coined, that social determinants of health are crucial for improving the well-being of children and society.

As a paediatrician, he was exceptional - one of a kind, with few peers before or likely to come after him. Yet, many of us carry a piece of his wisdom and strive to reach the greatness he achieved.

Dr Jai must have been immensely proud that one of his children chose to become a paediatrician. It is impossible to speak of him without mentioning his wonderful wife, Datin Pearl Jai Mohan, recipient of the prestigious Margarette Golding Award (2019).

I fondly remember how, in the early days when there was only one Health Ministry paediatrician per state, Dr Jai would invite us to his home for training sessions for the MRCP UK examination. While he taught us, Datin Pearl graciously offered us the hospitality of their home.

We grieve his loss but we also celebrate his life, his work and all he has contributed to our lives and this country.

While the nation may not know him well, those of us in the medical fraternity know that he was one of our nation’s greatest paediatricians. He shaped the field of paediatrics and child health for many decades.

As the philosopher and author Alfred Armand Montapert said: “The monument of a great man is not of granite or marble or bronze. It consists of his goodness, his deeds, his love and his compassion.”

This truly is the monument that Dr Jai leaves behind for us; he leaves behind a legacy of hope and compassion in our lives and that of the nation.

Datuk Dr Amar-Singh HSS

Consultant Paediatrician