Treat our strays with kindness

A MUSLIM restaurant owner, Kak Masha, in Johor Bahru has come under scrutiny for feeding stray dogs near her eatery.

Her love for animals extends beyond stray dogs. She helps raise over 50 stray cats at her home apart from feeding birds and monkeys.

She has appealed to those who threaten to boycott her restaurant not to think negatively as all animals are God’s creations.

Despite receiving threats of boycotts and online criticism, Kak Masha continues her efforts, firmly stating that all creatures deserve kindness.

A wave of support has flooded in for her restaurant after she made a heartfelt plea against those who condemned her for feeding the stray dogs.

Kak Masha, your courage and kindness have deeply impressed the nation regardless of race.

After watching more than a hundred rescue videos since last year, I have a better understanding of how dogs behave and react to torture, abandonment, hunger, injuries and so forth.

Dogs are known as man’s

best friend because they

offer companionship, loyalty, unconditional love, and emotional support.

However, before owning a dog, one must be ready to treat this loyal companion with respect, care, and love.

Hachiko, a Japanese Akita dog, waited daily at Shibuya Train Station for his owner, Professor Ueno, to return – year after year, but to no avail. Unbeknownst to Hachiko, Ueno had passed away from a cerebral haemorrhage while giving a lecture in 1925.

Thereafter, Hachiko continued to wait for Ueno’s return at the station every day, appearing precisely when the train was due at the station for more than nine years before this loyal canine died in 1935 at the age of 11.

Hachiko used to greet Ueno at the end of each day at the nearby train station before Ueno’s demise.

Unfortunately, many dog owners betray their dogs’ loyalty by abandoning them on the streets once they are no longer healthy. These sickly dogs are callously left to fend for themselves, without food or shelter.

Stray female dogs suffer more than their male counterparts, as they must endure pregnancies and care for a litter of puppies.

These malnourished mothers often have to beg or scavenge for food just to produce enough milk for their offspring.

To reduce the number of stray dogs on the streets, a crucial first step is to spay female dogs when necessary.

Dog owners must consider the medical costs of spaying before adopting female puppies as pets. They must also be committed to taking their dogs to the vet for vaccinations and treatments as needed.

Ill health and disease often drive these unfortunate dogs to become strays.

Dogs, like humans, are God’s creations. They do not deserve discrimination, abandonment, or unnecessary suffering.

Patrick Teh

Perak