Why English proficiency matters for civil service

THE ability to communicate effectively in English is no longer just an advantage – it is a necessity, especially for Malaysia’s civil service.

Recognising this, the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) conducted the first phase of an English language assessment under the English Language Enhancement Programme (ELEP) for public service officers.

This initiative reflects Malaysia’s growing need for civil servants who can operate confidently on both local and international fronts.

While the Malay language remains the heart of our national identity and governance, English plays a crucial role in diplomacy, trade and

global affairs.

For Malaysia to compete on the world stage, our public servants must be equipped with strong English skills to negotiate policies, engage with international counterparts and represent the country effectively.

Malaysia is a multicultural and multilingual nation where English often serves as a bridge between communities, especially in professional settings.

Many government agencies – particularly those dealing with international relations, trade, education and tourism – rely on officers who can draft official documents, engage in discussions and negotiate agreements in English. Having civil servants proficient in English ensures that Malaysia’s interests are well-represented globally.

Assessing the English proficiency of civil service officers is not just about passing a test – it is about ensuring they have the skills to perform effectively in their roles.

The ELEP initiative is an important step towards identifying strengths and areas

for improvement. With targeted training, officers can sharpen their communication skills, making them more confident and effective in handling international matters.

As Malaysia assumes the Asean chairmanship in 2025, the ability of our civil service officers to communicate effectively in English will be more crucial than ever. Leading Asean involves extensive negotiations, policy discussions and collaborations with international stakeholders.

A high level of English proficiency will enable Malaysia to steer regional discussions with confidence, strengthen diplomatic ties and effectively advocate for national and regional interests on a global platform.

Given Asean’s diverse membership and the role of English as the official working language of the association, civil service officers must be prepared to represent Malaysia at the highest levels with clarity and professionalism.

Recognising this, Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar entrusted Intan with the responsibility of conducting an initial English proficiency assessment for relevant officers. This initiative is a crucial step in ensuring that civil servants are well-equipped to fulfil Malaysia’s leadership role in Asean.

By identifying current proficiency levels and areas for improvement, targeted training can be implemented to enhance officers’ communication skills. This will not only strengthen Malaysia’s representation in Asean but also enhance the overall effectiveness of the civil service in international engagements.

Emphasising English proficiency does not mean sidelining the Malay language. Instead, it enhances Malaysia’s linguistic strengths. The civil service continues to uphold the Malay language as the official language of administration and governance but having officers proficient in

both languages ensures Malaysia remains competitive at home and abroad.

Beyond Asean, Malaysia’s ambitions as a high-income nation also necessitate a workforce that is proficient in English. Programmes like ELEP ensure that our public servants are ready for the challenges of modern governance.

A strong command of English, alongside fluency in the Malay language, will help Malaysia build a world-class civil service that is locally grounded and globally competitive.

Additionally, the globalisation of business and technology has transformed the way governments interact with the private sector and international organisations.

Public servants who are proficient in English can facilitate smoother engagements with multinational corporations, global investors and foreign delegations. This, in turn, will strengthen Malaysia’s economic and diplomatic positioning in the global arena.

Recognising these challenges and opportunities, the government must continue investing in English language training for civil servants.

Encouraging an environment where civil servants can practise and enhance their English skills, whether through workshops, international collaborations or daily professional interactions, will be key to fostering long-term proficiency.

By investing in language proficiency, Malaysia is investing in its future. Our public servants are not just administrators; they are the face of Malaysia on the world stage.

Nur Farah Idayu Saadon is a training consultant with Intan. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com