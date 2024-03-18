Elevating public housing living standards

DURING my recent visit to a family member living in a public housing development, I was profoundly appreciative of the affordable housing programmes in our country.

Having a roof over our heads is a basic necessity, and it is heartening to see that the government prioritises everyone’s access to affordable housing.

However, affordable housing is just one aspect of ensuring a dignified life for everyone, and there are many other factors we must consider to ensure that residents can lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

Walking through the public housing area, I could not help but notice run-down facilities and a concerning undercurrent of neglect.

I know the residents are grateful for the housing but I could not help feeling that they deserve better. It is important to note that our environment heavily influences our well-being.

Living in poor conditions can worsen our physical and mental health, leading to a host of issues such as respiratory problems, infections and stress-related disorders.

While we may feel that affordable housing falls on the shoulders of the government, it is up to us as responsible citizens to ensure that the living conditions are conducive for a healthy and happy life.

We should not wait for people in high places to take action. Instead, we can take the initiative to utilise available resources and bring our ideas to life.

We can unite as a community and support each other in creating a better living environment.

I recently learned about the community grant by ThinkCity, a part of the Kita-Untuk-Kita programme, launched last April to improve the lives of public housing residents in the Klang Valley.

It is an excellent opportunity for small social impact organisations to contribute towards enhancing public housing. For example, individuals or organisations can utilise the grant to develop a rubbish disposal system focusing on ensuring cleanliness.

We can also work towards creating green spaces and promoting sustainable living practices to make the environment cleaner and more pleasant, thereby reducing health risks.

Safety is another crucial aspect that we must address. Collaborating with local authorities and private companies to implement adequate lighting, surveillance cameras and other security measures can significantly enhance residents’ safety and make them feel more secure in their homes. This added layer of security will also help create a sense of community and reduce potential crime.

Livability is also an essential factor that we must address. We can also organise social events and activities to bring residents together.

We can create an organisational structure such as playgrounds, community centres and other amenities that will make life more enjoyable. These structures can help promote social cohesion and reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Our collective responsibility is to ensure that everyone has access to affordable and decent housing.

While the government’s affordable housing initiatives are commendable, we need to do more to improve the living conditions of those who reside in public housing areas.

We can take inspiration from the Kita-Untuk-Kita programme and utilise available resources to create better living environments.

By coming together and taking action, we can ensure that every individual has the opportunity to live a dignified and fulfilling life, regardless of their socioeconomic status.