Farewell to footballing legend

THE passing away of Shaha-ruddin Abdullah (pic) marks the end of yet another one of the bastions of footballing greats who have left an indelible mark in Malay-sian football history.

I kept a strong following of Malaysian football during the heydays of the 1960s and 70s. They were a force to be reckoned with among other nations in Asia.

Shaharuddin stood out prominently as a striker, much feared by the opposition, especially during the annual Merdeka football tournaments.

His innate goal-scoring instincts made him a true poacher.

During the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, Shaharuddin displayed commendable performance and played with unwavering commitment.

He also helped Malaysia secure the bronze medal in the Tehran Asian Games in 1974.

With Shaharuddin’s passing, another chapter closes in the saga of footballing greats who have left us, including luminaries such as M. Chandran, Namat Abdullah, R. Arumugam, and Wong Choon Wah.

Shaharuddin will always be remembered for his prowess as a striker. The passing of the baton to Mokhtar Dahari kept the nation among the elites of Asian football.

A heartfelt acknowledgment to Shaharuddin for his exceptional contributions to Malaysian football, deserving of the recognition he has received.

Malaysian football fans will only have fond memories of you.