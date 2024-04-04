Integrating AI in higher education

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force with the potential to revolutionise various aspects of society, and higher education stands at the forefront of this technological evolution.

In recent years, educational institutions have increasingly embraced AI to enhance teaching, learning and administrative processes.

The integration of AI in higher education offers promising opportunities such as personalised learning experiences, improved administrative efficiency and innovative research capabilities.

However, as the educational landscape undergoes a digital transformation, it also raises ethical considerations, challenges related to data privacy and the need for comprehensive policies to govern AI applications.

In 2021, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation issued a report on the ethics of AI in education, calling for the development of clear ethical guidelines and frameworks to ensure the responsible and equitable use of AI in educational settings.

A 2022 survey by the Association for Computing Machinery revealed that 85% of computer science educators are concerned about the potential for AI to exacerbate bias and discrimination in higher education.

In 2023, the European Network for Artificial Intelligence in Education found that 70% of higher education institutions are already using AI in some form, with the most common applications being for personalised learning, administrative tasks and student support.

This introduction sets the stage for exploring the multifaceted role of AI in higher education, its impact, benefits and quality issues required to ensure responsible and effective integration within academic settings. Here are some perspectives on integrating and managing AI in higher education:

Guidelines and policies

Ethical guidelines and policies governing the use of AI in higher education are essential to ensure responsible and equitable implementation of these technologies.

The policies centre on principles of transparency, fairness, security and privacy. Institutions must commit to providing clear explanations of AI-driven decision-making processes to foster transparency.

Fairness dictates that AI applications should be designed and monitored to prevent biases and discrimination, promoting equal opportunities for all students.

Furthermore, robust data privacy measures must be in place, safeguarding sensitive student information and ensuring compliance with relevant privacy regulations.

Ensure that AI applications in education are also aligned with established ethical standards. The ethical policy should also emphasise ongoing review, monitoring, evaluation, and adaptation of AI systems to align with evolving ethical standards and emerging challenges.

Ultimately, the goal is to harness the benefits of AI in higher education while upholding the highest ethical standards and safeguarding the well-being and rights of all stakeholders involved.

Students’ learning experience

AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are being deployed to provide instant support to students and faculty. These tools can answer common queries, assist in administrative tasks and enhance overall user experience.

With the rise of online education, AI is increasingly used for remote proctoring. This involves the use of AI algorithms to monitor students during online exams, detecting and preventing potential instances of cheating.

AI can also be used to create personalised learning experiences for students. Adaptive learning platforms can assess individual student progress and tailor educational content to meet their specific needs.

In this context, ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive student data is crucial. Mishandling of data can have serious consequences and compromise the quality of education.

An over-reliance on AI for personalisation should also be taken into consideration such that it may miss the holistic understanding that human educators bring to the learning process.

Students should be systematically trained in AI to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary for the evolving demands of the future workforce.

This training should be integrated into the curriculum, offering a comprehensive understanding of AI concepts, methodologies and applications.

Emphasis should be placed on hands-on experience, allowing students to engage in practical projects and real-world problem-solving.

Additionally, fostering critical thinking and ethical awareness is crucial, ensuring that students understand the societal implications of AI and the responsible use of these technologies.

Collaborations with industry experts and participation in AI-related competitions or projects can further enhance practical skills and expose students to current industry practices.

This holistic approach to AI education ensures that students not only possess technical proficiency but also develop the analytical and ethical foundations needed to navigate the complex landscape of AI in their future careers.

Faculty training and development

Training academic staff in AI is imperative for fostering a technologically proficient and adaptive higher education environment.

Institutions should provide comprehensive professional development programmes for faculty members, catering to various proficiency levels and disciplinary backgrounds.

Workshops, seminars and collaborative projects can facilitate hands-on experience, enabling educators to integrate AI tools effectively into their teaching and research.

Emphasis should be placed on the ethical considerations surrounding AI applications, encouraging instructors to embed responsible AI practices into the curriculum.

Continuous learning opportunities, such as access to online courses or specialised training modules, should be available to keep academic staff abreast of the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

AI can also be used to automate the grading process, allowing educators to focus more on teaching. This includes the use of machine learning algorithms to assess written assignments and provide feedback.

However, there should be some serious considerations if it can potentially lead to inaccuracies of gradings or assessments since AI may lack the nuanced understanding and context that human graders possess.

Additionally, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and partnerships with industry experts can enhance the exchange of knowledge and best practices, ensuring that academic staff remain at the forefront of AI education and research integration within higher education institutions.

AI tools are now assisting researchers by automating literature reviews, data analysis and even suggesting potential research topics. This can accelerate the research process and enhance the quality of academic output.

Promote interdisciplinary research initiatives that explore the potential benefits and challenges of AI in higher education. Encourage collaboration between academia, industry and government to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices in AI integration.

Support research projects that investigate the impact of AI on teaching, learning outcomes and institutional efficiency. In this context, responsible and ethical issues in research such as plagiarism, data fabrication and novelty of the work need to be addressed.

Trust and transparency

Ensure transparency in the development and deployment of AI systems in education. Provide clear explanations of how AI algorithms make decisions and recommendations.

Foster a culture of openness by encouraging institutions to share information about their AI initiatives, methodologies and outcomes. This helps build trust among stakeholders, including students, the faculty and the broader community.

In short, striking a balance between the advantages of AI technologies and quality perspectives is crucial for a successful integration into higher education.

Considering these quality perspectives will contribute to the responsible and effective use of AI in higher education, ensuring that the benefits of AI are maximised while minimising potential risks and ethical concerns.

Continuous monitoring, assessment and adaptation of these initiatives are crucial to staying abreast of the rapid developments in AI technology.

The writer is the director of the Quality Advancement Centre at Universiti Tenaga Nasional. She is also the deputy president of the Malaysian Higher Education Institutions Quality Assurance Network. Comments: letter@thesundaily.co