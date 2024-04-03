Opt for healthier dining experience

THE prevalence of obesity in Malaysia correlates with the frequency of dining out.

A typical restaurant meal provides at least half of the daily energy requirements of an adult. However, foods commonly found in restaurants and convenience stores tend to be high in sugar, salt and oil while lacking essential vegetables and fruits.

No intervention will be effective in preventing obesity if the environment does not facilitate a healthier way of eating.

Our study found that the accessibility to fast-food restaurants led to increased intake of fast food, processed meat, poultry and red meat, eggs, soda and refined grains, especially among males. This type of dietary pattern contains higher calories, which can lead to obesity.

Similarly, another study revealed that the perceived neighbourhood food environment, including factors such as the availability, accessibility and affordability of healthy food across various types of food stores, correlated with diet quality, which in turn led to obesity among adults.

Therefore, in addition to enhancing nutrition literacy, it is pertinent that all of us play a part in creating an environment that facilitates weight loss and maintaining a healthy weight.

A healthy restaurant should prioritise the following:

1. Offer healthier menu options.

2. Provide a variety of vegetable dishes, ensuring at least one serving of vegetable in every dish.

3. Include fresh fruits on the menu.

4. Offer sugar-free beverages, and provide water or tea at no or minimal charge.

5.Include options with whole grains.

6. Display clear and prominent calorie information on the menu.

7. Actively promote healthier menu options.

Remember, we are not just what we eat, but also where we eat.